New York Red Bulls
Vancouver Whitecaps
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United make Wan-Bissaka move?

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Iker Casillas leaves a hospital with his wife Sara Carbonero

Casillas' wife says she is battling cancer

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Read

Toe Poke Daily: Liverpool loving life at pre-UCL final summer camp

Toe Poke Daily Chris Wright
Read
Manipur Police's captain Bala Devi in action.

IWL Final Live: Sethu FC vs Manipur Police

ESPN Staff
Read
Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid

Zidane returning to Madrid 'heroic' - Valdano

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Henry Onyekuru, draped in the Nigeria flag, celebrates winning the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray, a sharp turn around in fortunes for the on-loan striker.

Turkish delight: The revival of Henry Onyekuru

Africa Cup of Nations Colin Udoh
Read
Rahul Bheke was one of the standout performers for Bengaluru FC this past season.

I knew my time would come: Rahul Bheke

India Jonathan Selvaraj
Read
Raheem Sterling

Sterling wants to work with FA to combat racism

Manchester City Reuters
Read

Micah credits college move with Matildas dream call-up

FIFA Women's World Cup
Read

Sources: United set to move for Magpies' Longstaff

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Steve Nicol on Mbappe: "Who does he think he is?"

ESPN FC TV
Read
Raphael Varane, Real Madrid

Source: Varane staying at Real amid United links

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Is Pogba captain material for Manchester United?

English Premier League
Read

Nicol: A real tragedy for Mkhitaryan to miss UEL final

UEFA Europa League
Read

Man United planning swoop for Oblak and Joao Felix?

English Premier League
Read

Frenkie De Jong is ready for the challenge at Barcelona

UEFA Champions League Simon Kuper
Read

Messi leads Argentina's Copa America squad list

Argentina Adriana Garcia
Read

U.S. to host Cuba in first Nations League match

United States ESPN
Read

Batistuta open to managing Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough Andrew Cesare Richardson, ESPN writer
Read
Roberto Firmino forward of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal

Firmino returns to Liverpool training ahead of UCL final

Liverpool Reuters
Read
By ESPN Staff
Manipur Police's captain Bala Devi in action.

Bala Devi's Manipur Police and Sethu FC of Madurai, Tamil Nadu face off in the final of the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2019. This is the third edition of the IWL, which will see a new champion being crowned from among these teams.

(Blog will appear below. Please wait a few seconds for the blog to load. Click here if it doesn't load):

