Sources: Chelsea trigger Giroud contract extension

Chelsea have triggered their option to extend Olivier Giroud's contract by another year, sources have told ESPN FC.

Giroud had been set to become a free agent, but Chelsea have decided to keep him as they weigh up whether to take their appeal against a two-transfer window ban imposed by FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Chelsea's move to retain the France international follows their decision to break their policy of only offering one-year extensions to players over the age of 30 when David Luiz signed a new two-year contract earlier this month.

Giroud has made a positive impact since joining from Arsenal for £18 million in January 2018 and is the joint-top scorer in this season's Europa League, netting 10 goals in 13 appearances to help Chelsea reach the final.

But he has been unable to break into Maurizio Sarri's team in the Premier League, starting just seven of Chelsea's 38 league games.

Speaking last month, Giroud said he would only agree to stay at Chelsea for another season if the club could assure him of a bigger role.

"Obviously I'm happy to be here," he said. "The thing is I just want to enjoy. It's not because I'm 32 and I've won the World Cup, because I don't want to retire. I want to be first choice.

"With what I've achieved here, there is no reason they won't give me one more year. But I need to be happy also."