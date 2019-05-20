Sources: United still hoping to extend Mata stay

After Man United's sixth-place finish, the FC crew question if there was some merit to Jose Mourinho calling second place 'an achievement' last campaign.

Manchester United have not given up hope of extending Juan Mata's stay at Old Trafford, sources have told ESPN FC.

Spain midfielder Mata is out of contract on June 30 and has a number of offers from clubs in England, Italy and Spain.

He also has an offer on the table from United, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not conceded defeat in his attempts to convince the 31-year-old to stay although agreement has yet to be reached.

United have lost Ander Herrera on a free transfer after they were unable to agree a new contract, with the midfielder set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain when his deal expires at the end of the month.

Club captain Antonio Valencia will also leave after United decided against triggering a one-year option in his contract.

If Mata, who is currently on holiday, decides to stay, he is likely to find increased competition for a place in the team next season.

Sources have told ESPN FC that United are nearing an agreement for Swansea winger Daniel James, who has also been courted by Everton and Newcastle and is likely to cost around £15 million.

Solskjaer has ordered his squad to return to Carrington for the start of preseason training on July 1 -- seven days before they are due to fly to Australia for the start of their preseason tour.

The manager has told the club he wants the bulk of summer transfer business completed before United fly to Perth on July 7 as he begins preparations for the new season.

United have scheduled five friendlies in Australia, Singapore, China and Cardiff.

They are also set to announce plans for a sixth game against Kristiansund in Olso at the end of July after Manchester City's FA Cup victory over Watford on Saturday confirmed their place in the group phase of the Europa League.

Had Watford won, Solskjaer's side would have faced a Europa League qualifier on July 25.