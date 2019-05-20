Kroos signs Madrid contract extension to 2023

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti shares his best solution for both Real Madrid and Gareth Bale to part ways following his underwhelming season.

Real Madrid's season ended with a fizzle, allowing Real Betis to score twice and finish the year with away wins at both the Santiago Bernabeu and the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has extended his contract up until June 2023, ending speculation over the Germany international's future at the Bernabeu.

Kroos, 29, joined Madrid for €25 million in July 2014 and won 12 trophies including three Champions Leagues and one La Liga title in his first four seasons in Spain.

"Real Madrid and Toni Kroos have agreed to extend the contract of the player, who will remain with the club until 30 June 2023," a Madrid statement read.

Like many of his teammates, the former Bayern Munich man struggled during a difficult 2018-19 campaign, and was no longer an automatic starter at the Bernabeu -- leading to reports he was set to depart.

"I never thought of leaving, he said. "My head was always about staying.

"I wanted to change the situation, to be happier, to be winning. But I never thought of leaving here. The club's opinion was also that I should stay. I am not just happy here when we win things, but now I want to improve again together with this team. And that is what I am sure we are going to do."

Kroos added: "I have said many times, like at Ajax, that I was not playing at my level. I had no problem to say that.

"I also really want to improve my level, regularly. I played four years before very consistent at a high level, this year a bit less, not as bad as was seen sometimes, but worse than before. That is the truth. But nothing more, I am still the same player, 29 years old, and with three or four years at the top for sure."

Madrid have been linked with a move for Paul Pogba this season and Kroos said that should the France international arrive this summer, it would not impact his mindset.

"I like this player too [Pogba]," he said. "But nothing changes.

"From what I have done these last years here, to fight for my position, and when I play at my level I believe I don't have any problems. I have spoken with the coach, I know his idea. I will not tell you here except that I will be an important player. If he had doubts about my future, we would not be here today."

Kroos was an unused substitute as Los Blancos finished the campaign with a 2-0 home defeat to Real Betis. The 2014 World Cup winner finished a disappointing season with just four assists and no goals.

A summer overhaul is expected under manager Zinedine Zidane and, while speculation over Kroos' future now at an end, it remains to be seen what will happen with Gareth Bale, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Keylor Navas and Isco.

The timing of the announcement also raises the question of which other Madrid players may also now agree new deals before heading off on holidays -- with Luka Modric and Nacho entering the last 12 months of their contracts.

Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and youngsters Federico Valverde and Jesus Vallejo have contracts which run until 2021.