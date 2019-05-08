Colorado Rapids trade Feilhaber to Sporting Kansas City - sources

Atlanta United put MLS on notice with a rout of Sporting Kansas City on the road, highlighted by two goals from Josef Martinez.

Benny Feilhaber is headed back to Sporting Kansas City, with the former U.S. international midfielder getting traded to his old club, multiple sources have told ESPN FC.

Jean Luc Imfurayacu of Rwandan outlet RadioTV10 was the first to report the news.

- Davis: Sebastian Lletget is the most interesting man in U.S. soccer

Per the terms of the deal, Colorado will receive defender Abdul Rwatubyaye, a draft pick, an international roster spot and some form of allocation money, according to the sources.

The move gives Kansas City some much needed depth, with SKC in the midst of a full-blown injury crisis. Midfielders Roger Espinoza (knee) and Rodney Wallace (hip surgery) are among those who are set for extended time on the sideline.

Feilhaber is also a known entity to manager Peter Vermes, as the midfielder spent arguably the best years of his career with Sporting Kansas City.

Feilhaber was on SKC's books from 2013 through the end of the 2017 campaign, a period in which the club won an MLS Cup title in 2013 as well as two U.S. Open Cup championships in 2015 and 2017. Feilhaber was also an MLS Best XI selection in 2015. All told, he recorded 33 goals in 180 league, playoff and cup appearances with SKC.

After spending last season with expansion side LAFC, Feilhaber was traded to the Colorado Rapids in a bid to revamp the team's attack. But the entire Rapids team has struggled, with the team going winless in its first 10 games. Feilhaber recorded two goals and two assists in nine appearances.

Feilhaber has also spent time with Hamburg SV, Derby County, AGF and the New England Revolution. At international level he has made 44 appearances, scoring two goals, including the game-winner in the 2007 Gold Cup final.

Rwatubyaye, 22, will give Colorado some badly needed defensive help, with the Rapids conceding a league-worst 27 goals this so far this season. He joined Kansas City just prior to the current season, making two appearances. Prior to 2019 he spent three campaigns with Rayon Sports FC in Rwanda's top flight. He has made five appearances with Rwanda's national team, scoring one goal.