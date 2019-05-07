Manchester City set for contract talks with Kompany in summer

Relive the top goals from Week 37 of the 2018-19 Premier League season, including Vincent Kompany's goal of the season contender against Leicester.

Manchester City are back in the driver's seat after Vincent Kompany's long-range shot put the defending champions back on top of the table.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says 'belief and desire' are what led to his game winner against Leicester.

English Premier League: Vincent Kompany (70') Manchester City 1-0 Leicester City

Manchester City will hold contract talks with Vincent Kompany at the end of the season with his dramatic winner against Leicester City potentially coming in his final game at the Etihad Stadium.

The 33-year-old defender scored a 70th minute winner on Monday as City moved back a point clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. They need to win their final game at Brighton to secure a second successive league title.

Kompany is City's longest-serving player, having joined in August 2008, but his contract runs out at the end of the season -- and ESPN FC has been told that there is a willingness from both the club and the player to agree a new deal. However talks are on hold until after the FA Cup final on May 18.

Kompany has been blighted with injury problems in recent years but has started four of City's last five Premier League matches to help maintain their slim advantage over Liverpool at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola said after the victory over Leicester that a final decision on his contract situation will have to wait until the end of the season.

"[We are going to] finish the season and after we are going to talk," the City boss said. "We spoke with him three weeks ago, one month ago. We spoke fluently two or three times.

"We are going to take a beer together and decide what is best -- especially for him and for the club. We spoke with him and his agent. At the end of the season we are going to talk to him clearly."

City could strengthen in defence this summer with Argentina international Nicolas Otamendi expected to leave the club.

But Guardiola said he values Kompany's experience on the pitch and in the dressing room, which is why he has played in recent big games including the Manchester derby and Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Tottenham.

"He is an incredible human being and he has helped me a lot," Guardiola added. "Always I was sad I could not use him too much, but we have always known we could count on him for his personality.

"This club is what it is because of people like Vincent. At the end of the season, after the FA Cup we will decide the best for both parties."

Kompany wiped tears from his eyes as he led a lap of appreciation around the pitch following City's final home game. He was then taken to doping control, along with goalkeeper Ederson, and was unable to speak to reporters after the match.