Toronto FC sign Pozuelo, 'best player on the best team in Belgium's top division'

Alejandro Pozuelo will join Toronto FC from Genk as a Designated Player.

Toronto FC have announced the signing of midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo from Belgian side Genk as a Designated Player after the departure of Sebastian Giovinco in January.

The move, which will go through on March 18 subject to international clearance, will see Pozuelo, 27, end an almost four-year association with Genk to move to MLS.

The club captain has helped steer his side to the top of Belgium's Jupiler Pro League this season.

NEWS | Toronto FC signs midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo as club's third Designated Player



📰: https://t.co/X7XTmW8OeB#TFCLive pic.twitter.com/dhJZR1LWkv — Toronto FC (@torontofc) March 4, 2019

"Alejandro is an excellent player who has the ability to both create and score goals," Toronto FC General Manager Ali Curtis told the club's official website.

"He is the best player on the best team in Belgium's top division. Obviously, and for so many reasons, we would like him to join us now, but we look forward to his arrival on March 18.

"We are very excited for the 2019 season, and adding another important piece to a group that already has a lot of quality only makes us stronger."

Pozuelo began his career at Real Betis and had a spell at Swansea and Rayo Vallecano before moving to Genk.

In January, Giovinco hit out at Toronto FC after being sold to Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal.

Giovinco, 32, was in the last year of his contract with Toronto and wrote on Instagram that "he was hoping to renew my contract and finish my playing career in a city that feels like home."

Toronto FC, who beat Philadelphia Union 3-1 in their first match of the season, face the New England Revolution on March 17.