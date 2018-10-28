Chelsea need Eden Hazard 'in every match possible' - Maurizio Sarri

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Everton
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Luis Suarez and his daughter Delfina were 'goals' vs. Real Madrid.

Family man Suarez turns up the cuteness in El Clasico

Toe Poke Gus Elvin
Read
Chelsea can do little about their on-field issues before they decide what to do about Antonio Conte.

LIVE Transfer Talk: Conte to replace Lopetegui - report

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Burley: Arsenal brought back down to earth

English Premier League
Read
Julen Lopetegui during Real Madrid's Clasico defeat against Barcelona.

'Sad' Lopetegui has 'strength' to continue at Real

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Has Emery made Arsenal title contenders?

English Premier League
Read
Anthony Martial scored Manchester United's second goal in the Premier League game against Everton at Old Trafford.

Martial 8/10 to inspire United against Everton

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Fabinho said it has been difficult at times to adapt since joining Liverpool in the summer.

Adapting at Liverpool 'difficult at times' - Fabinho

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Alba, centre, was also instrumental as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid to go back to the top of La Liga.

Alba 9/10, Suarez 10/10 as Barca thrash Real

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read

Pogba explains bizarre penalty run-up

English Premier League
Read
Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial played key roles in Manchester United's win over Everton.

Martial stars as Pogba shows his best and worst

Blog - The Match Nick Miller
Read
The pitch of Wembley Stadium is in a poor state after three weeks of NFL action on the surface.

Wembley pitch deteriorates before Spurs vs. City

The Wembley pitch took another battering during Sunday's Eagles-Jaguars NFL match, just 24 hours before Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Manchester City. Tom Hamilton
Read

Man United 2-1 Everton: Pogba, Martial star

Premier League Highlights
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
EvertonEverton
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Triangle's Guthrie Zhokinyi battles it out with Dynamos' Takunda Macheka

Giants Dynamos, CAPS dumped out of Chibuku Cup

Football Simba Mushati
Read

Burley: Luis Suarez is the epitome of Barcelona

Real Madrid
Read

Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid: Saurez shines in El Clasico

Spanish Primera División
Read

Martial curls in Manchester United's second

Highlights
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
Real MadridReal Madrid
5
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

SPAL 0-3 Frosinone: Perfect day for Frosinone

Italian Serie A
Read
Eden Hazard sat out Chelsea's rout of Burnley with a lingering back injury.

Chelsea need Hazard for every match - Sarri

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
By Liam Twomey
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea need Eden Hazard 'in every match possible' - Maurizio Sarri

Ross Barkley assisted the opening goal to Alvaro Morata and added a goal of his own as Chelsea dominated Burnley to win 4-0.
English Premier League: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (90'+2) Burnley 0-4 Chelsea
English Premier League: Willian (63') Burnley 0-3 Chelsea
English Premier League: Ross Barkley (56') Burnley 0-2 Chelsea
English Premier League: Alvaro Morata (22') Burnley 0-1 Chelsea
Maurizio Sarri admitted Ruben Loftus-Cheek isn't a Chelsea regular in midfield due to tactical problems.

BURNLEY, England -- Maurizio Sarri insisted that he wants Eden Hazard available for every match possible despite his Chelsea side routing Burnley 4-0 without their injured superstar.

Goals from Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley, Willian and substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek brought the Blues back to within two points of Liverpool at the Premier League summit in emphatic style at Turf Moor, as their slick passing pinned Burnley back and ultimately picked them apart.

Hazard, who did not travel to Lancashire as he deals with a back problem picked up against Manchester United last weekend, was not missed but Sarri is adamant that Chelsea will need their brilliant Belgian whenever he is fit.

"I want Hazard in every match possible, because we have a lot of very good players but Hazard is something different," Sarri said of the player, who leads the Premier League scoring charts with seven goals in nine appearances.

"I am very happy because the team was able to score seven goals in two matches without him. That's a very good sign, but I want Eden as soon as possible. I don't know for Wednesday [against Derby County in the Carabao Cup] but I hope for Sunday [against Crystal Palace in the Premier League]."

Scorer of two goals prior to the October international break, Morata provided further evidence that he is rediscovering his confidence by poking the opening goal beyond Joe Hart in the 21st minute and troubling Burnley throughout with his intelligent movement and link-up play.

"I think that Alvaro played well," Sarri added. "He went to the ball when it was necessary, he went back when it was necessary, and he played a very good game. Probbaly he could score more. He had three or four opportunities but he scored a good goal. I think the last three or four matches could be a good restart for him."

Barkley was Chelsea's outstanding performer at Turf Moor, vindicating Sarri's decision to pick him over Mateo Kovacic in midfield by creating Morata's opening goal with a perfect pass in the first half and firing in the Blues' second from just outside the penalty area after the break.

It was the former Everton midfielder's defensive contribution, however, that impressed Sarri most as he helped Chelsea maintain a midfield stranglehold in a second half that saw them run riot as Burnley tired.

"He's doing very well," Sarri said of Barkley. "In this period he's playing really very well. He improved in the defensive phase, improved very much, and he improved in his physical condition because in the last season for him was really very difficult with a very serious injury.

"He stopped the activity for six months, so now he's improving the physical condition. He's a very good player from the technical point of view. He improved in the defensive phase so I think now Ross is complete."

The only negative for Chelsea on the day was the early substitution of Pedro, who was replaced by Loftus-Cheek after just 30 minutes due to a physical problem that was not immediately apparent.

"I don't know exactly [what it was] but I spoke with the doctor for a few seconds and he told me it was only a very strong stomach ache," said Sarri, who added that Morata complained of a similar issue before coming off in the 74th minute.

"We were in trouble in the first 10 minutes because they started very well, very aggressive. They pressed us in our half. We were in trouble. Then we started to move the ball very well, very fast, and I think the advantage [in chances and goals] was only a consequence."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.