Davide Zappacosta reveals Inter Milan interest and hints at Chelsea exit

Previous
Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dynamo Kiev
Ajax Amsterdam
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AEK Athens
Vidi
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Schalke sporting executive Christian Heidel speaks on the phone.

Prem agents 'bug you' to sign players - Heidel

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Midfielder Nemanja Gudelj played just 11 times in the Chinese Super League for Guangzhou.

Gudelj joins Sporting on loan from Guangzhou

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Siem de Jong and Adam Le Fondre

Sydney FC signs De Jong as new marquee

Sydney FC AAP
Read
Will Paris Saint-Germain be forced to offload Kylian Mbappe to not run afoul of FFP?

Transfer Talk: PSG could be forced to sell Mbappe or Neymar

Transfer Talk Chris Wright
Read

Coentrao back at Real training, hits out at report

Real Madrid Robbie Dunne
Read
Tammy Abraham was loaned out to Swansea last season.

Abraham close to Aston Villa loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Hamza Mendyl moved to Schalke from Lille this summer.

Arsenal move denied by work permit - Mendyl

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Lewy asked to leave as he felt an 'easy target'

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read
Mario Balotelli was expected to move to Marseille from Nice.

Balotelli turned down China - Nice president

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Jose Mourinho may want Anthony Martial out, but the player is out to prove himself.

Transfer Talk: Mourinho, Woodward clash over Martial

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Mahlangu joins Ludogorets from Dinamo Bucharest

Football KweséESPN Staff
Read
Ayman Hefny of Zamalek battles with Christian Madu of Enugu Rangers

Nacional sign Enugu Rangers' Christian Madu

Football KweséESPN Staff
Read

Pjanic extends Juventus contract to 2023

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read

Minnesota United signs Brazilian Fernando Bob

Transfers ESPN
Read

Real Madrid confirm Odegaard loan to Vitesse

Transfers ESPN
Read
Liverpool's Divock Origi during a preseason friendly against Blackburn Rovers.

Liverpool, Dortmund discuss Origi - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Timothy Weah scored his first Ligue 1 goal for PSG against Caen.

PSG likely to reject loan for U.S.'s Weah - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Paul Pogba captained Manchester United against Leicester in his first competitive match since the World Cup final

Is Pogba better off at Barca, Real, PSG or Juve?

Transfers ESPN
Read
Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis during the La Liga match against Valencia.

PSG target Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Neville critical of 'half-hearted' Woodward

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Davide Zappacosta reveals Inter Milan interest and hints at Chelsea exit

Alejandro Moreno and Gab Marcotti question if Chelsea are better off without Alvaro Morata in the lineup as his struggles continue.

Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta said Inter Milan tried to sign him in the summer -- and admitted he may have to leave in future if he doesn't get regular game time.

Zappacosta, 26, moved to Chelsea from Torino in 2017 and is not first choice at Stamford Bridge. The Italian started just 12 matches in the league last season and has yet to feature under Maurizio Sarri this term.

"I want to try to give the coach food for thought, also because my objective is to remain in the reckoning for Italy. Inter sought me in the summer, but I am happy here," Zappacosta told Il Corriere dello Sport. 

"If I were not to play much, though, I'd think about [leaving]. Nobody likes being on the bench."

Zappacosta, capped 12 times by Italy, said the arrival of Sarri following Antonio Conte's sacking played a part in his decision to remain at Stamford Bridge.

"Both [Conte and Sarri] study their opponents in depth and they take care of the team's organisation. Antonio, though, has his predefined tactics. Sarri wants quick touches and possession of the ball. He's nice and often makes jokes, but most of the time only a few of us understand because they are in Italian, and I was surprised by how good his English is.

"I had problems with my language at the start, but I got by and now things are going much better. I just need another year to try to perfect it. As soon as I got here, [Alvaro] Morata welcomed me really well.

"In Chelsea, which is where I live, I've got to know a lot of Italians, and then in the dressing room I get on well with everybody. [Eden] Hazard is really funny, he's joking all the time.

ESPN FC's Italy correspondent Ben Gladwell contributed to this report.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.