Naby Keita joins Liverpool, takes Steven Gerrard's No. 8 shirt

Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
LIVE 83'
Match 41
Game Details
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
1
1
LIVE 85'
Match 42
Game Details
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Game Details
Valencia's Cancelo completes €40m Juve move

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Serbia's Dusan Tadic

Southampton sell Serbia's Tadic to Ajax

Transfers ESPN
Asensio's future remains uncertain but the Spain and Real Madrid midfielder is content to table any thoughts of a transfer while Spain are still competing at the World Cup.

Transfer Rater: Marco Asensio to Liverpool

Football Whispers Stefan Bienkowski, Football Whispers
RB Leipzig's Naby Keita

Keita joins Liverpool, takes Gerrard's No. 8 shirt

Liverpool Glenn Price
Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini

Man Utd to keep Fellaini on new deal - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Alisson joined Roma from Internacional in 2016.

Madrid target Alisson not 'untransferrable' - Roma

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Hirving Lozano

Rumour Rater: Lozano to Barcelona? Golovin to Premier League?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City raises his finger to indicate one more game after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on April 14, 2018 in London,

LIVE Transfer Talk: Pep to help Bielsa with loans?

Transfer Talk ESPN
Paris Saint Germain's Marco Verratti and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Transfer Talk: PSG offer Verratti, cash for Pogba

Transfer Talk ESPN
Aaron Mooy celebrates a goal for Huddersfield against Watford.

Man City consider £20m Mooy buy-back - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Stuart Armstrong

Southampton sign Celtic's Armstrong for four years

Transfers ESPN
Asensio's future remains uncertain but the Spain and Real Madrid midfielder is content to table any thoughts of a transfer while Spain are still competing at the World Cup.

Asensio cools talk of his future after Liverpool links

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
New Borussia Dortmund signing Abdou Diallo

Dortmund sign France U21 defender Diallo

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Paris Saint-Germain's Javier Pastore

PSG's Pastore wraps up transfer to Roma

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Danny Ings during Liverpool's Carabao Cup game against Leicester.

Striker Ings wants to leave Liverpool - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Marouane Fellaini training with Belgium ahead of the World Cup.

Man United's Fellaini to reveal future on July 1

Transfers Rob Dawson
Mexico fans look on as South Korea goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo makes a save during their World Cup clash

South Korea's Cho eyes dream England move

FIFA World Cup John Duerden
Phil Neville's son joins Manchester United

Transfers Rob Dawson
Transfer Rater: Paco Alcacer to Southampton

Football Whispers Stefan Bienkowski, Football Whispers
Radja Nainggolan will finally leave Roma this summer.

Nainggolan joins Inter on four-year contract

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Naby Keita joins Liverpool, takes Steven Gerrard's No. 8 shirt

Gab Marcotti and the ESPN FC crew discuss how far along Liverpool are in their contract negotiations with Roma's Alisson.
The FC crew analyse the major curveball thrown by Lyon as they ended negotiations with Liverpool over the transfer of Nabil Fekir.
With Nabil Fekir-to-Liverpool all but done, Julien Laurens describes what kind of player he is and where he'd be best suited in Jurgen Klopp's XI.

Liverpool have announced that new signing Naby Keita will be given the No. 8 shirt last worn by former captain Steven Gerrard.

Keita will officially become a Liverpool player on July 1 from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Gerrard, who left his post as Liverpool's under-18s manager to take charge of Rangers this summer, met Keita during the midfielder's first visit to Melwood shortly after a transfer had been agreed in August.

"It was an incredible day for me," Keita, 23, told Liverpool's website. "He gave me the No. 8 jersey. When it happened, it was a surprise and I didn't expect it.

"When he came in, I looked and him and said 'Wow,' because he is a legend. He is somebody who always showed respect, who gave his all on the pitch, somebody who is loved here. If somebody like that gives you his shirt number, it's not to play around with, it is to try [to] do as much as he did. That's my motivation."

Keita, a Guinea international, will report for Liverpool's preseason training on July 2 and could feature in the club's first friendly of the summer at Chester on July 7.

"I am really looking forward to it," he said. "It obviously starts next week and I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting started."

Liverpool triggered a release clause in Keita's RB Leipzig contract in August that only came into effect in at the end of the 2017-18 season, meaning the 23-year-old played the last campaign in the Bundesliga before his switch.

He, along with summer signing Fabinho, has strengthened Jurgen Klopp's current midfield options, with Emre Can departing to Juventus on a free transfer.

"Firstly, I am somebody who plays in a defensive role and we need to start with that, but then I need to bring the ball forward and help the attack," Keita said. "I've always got a desire to win -- I believe I'm a winner."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

