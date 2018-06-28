Manchester United set to keep Marouane Fellaini on new contract - sources

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini insists he is fully focused on his side's match against England and will comment about his future after the World Cup.

Marouane Fellaini is set to sign a new contract to stay at Manchester United, sources have told ESPN FC.

Fellaini said at a news conference at Belgium's World Cup base on Tuesday that he would make an announcement about his future on Sunday -- the day after his current deal at Old Trafford is due to expire.

The midfielder has been the subject of interest from AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Marseilles, as well as clubs in China and Turkey.

But sources have said it is becoming increasingly likely he will stay at United after the club made an improved offer.

Fellaini turned down an extension in September, preferring to hold out for a longer deal.

Those sources said Fellaini, 30, has been reluctant to sign a one-year contract at this stage of his career and instead asked for two guaranteed years with the option of a third -- more in line with the deal signed by Antonio Valencia last summer.

Fellaini and United, then, are close to agreeing a compromise to extend his stay.

Jose Mourinho has insisted throughout the standoff that he wants Fellaini to remain at the club, who he joined from Everton for £27.5 million in 2013, and the United boss will see it as a personal victory if Fellaini stays at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has already lost the retiring Michael Carrick from his midfield this summer and sanctioned a £47m move for Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk as the 36-year-old's replacement.

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.