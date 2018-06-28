Manchester United set to keep Marouane Fellaini on new contract - sources

Previous
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Match 43
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Match 41
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Match 42
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini

Man Utd to keep Fellaini on new contract - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
Alisson joined Roma from Internacional in 2016.

Alisson not 'untransferrable' - Monchi

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Hirving Lozano

Rumour Rater: Lozano to Barcelona? Golovin to Premier League?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani could be the first man in under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea eye Sarri's first signing

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Paris Saint Germain's Marco Verratti and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Transfer Talk: PSG offer Verratti, cash for Pogba

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Aaron Mooy celebrates a goal for Huddersfield against Watford.

Man City consider £20m Mooy buy-back - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Stuart Armstrong

Southampton sign Celtic's Armstrong for four years

Transfers ESPN
Read
Asensio's future remains uncertain but the Spain and Real Madrid midfielder is content to table any thoughts of a transfer while Spain are still competing at the World Cup.

Asensio cools talk of his future after Liverpool links

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
New Borussia Dortmund signing Abdou Diallo

Dortmund sign France U21 defender Diallo

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Paris Saint-Germain's Javier Pastore

PSG's Pastore wraps up transfer to Roma

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Danny Ings during Liverpool's Carabao Cup game against Leicester.

Striker Ings wants to leave Liverpool - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read
Marouane Fellaini training with Belgium ahead of the World Cup.

Man United's Fellaini to reveal future on July 1

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
Mexico fans look on as South Korea goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo makes a save during their World Cup clash

South Korea's Cho eyes dream England move

FIFA World Cup John Duerden
Read

Phil Neville's son joins Manchester United

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read

Transfer Rater: Paco Alcacer to Southampton

Football Whispers Stefan Bienkowski, Football Whispers
Read
Radja Nainggolan will finally leave Roma this summer.

Nainggolan joins Inter on four-year contract

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski hopes to play outside the Bundesliga

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read
Lyon's Nabil Fekir

Liverpool target Fekir in line for new Lyon deal

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Transfer Talk: United to battle City for Mbappe

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

West Ham, Wolves monitoring Hegazi - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
 By Rob Dawson, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester United set to keep Marouane Fellaini on new contract - sources

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini insists he is fully focused on his side's match against England and will comment about his future after the World Cup.

Marouane Fellaini is set to sign a new contract to stay at Manchester United, sources have told ESPN FC.

Fellaini said at a news conference at Belgium's World Cup base on Tuesday that he would make an announcement about his future on Sunday -- the day after his current deal at Old Trafford is due to expire.

The midfielder has been the subject of interest from AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Marseilles, as well as clubs in China and Turkey.

But sources have said it is becoming increasingly likely he will stay at United after the club made an improved offer.

Fellaini turned down an extension in September, preferring to hold out for a longer deal.

Those sources said Fellaini, 30, has been reluctant to sign a one-year contract at this stage of his career and instead asked for two guaranteed years with the option of a third -- more in line with the deal signed by Antonio Valencia last summer.

Fellaini and United, then, are close to agreeing a compromise to extend his stay.

Jose Mourinho has insisted throughout the standoff that he wants Fellaini to remain at the club, who he joined from Everton for £27.5 million in 2013, and the United boss will see it as a personal victory if Fellaini stays at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has already lost the retiring Michael Carrick from his midfield this summer and sanctioned a £47m move for Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk as the 36-year-old's replacement.

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.