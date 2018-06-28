Previous
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Match 43
Game Details
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Match 41
Game Details
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Match 42
Game Details
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Game Details
Next
 By Dermot Corrigan
Real Madrid target Alisson not 'untransferrable' - Monchi

AS Roma's Alisson revealed he feels happy in Serie A and that he is focusing on winning the World Cup with Brazil.
Gab Marcotti and the ESPN FC crew discuss how far along Liverpool are in their contract negotiations with Roma's Alisson.
ESPN FC's Steve Nicol explains why Roma's Alisson has to be Liverpool's No. 1 transfer target this summer.

Roma sporting director Monchi says his club has not received any bid for reported €60 million Real Madrid target Alisson Becker -- but admits the goalkeeper is not "untransferrable."

Marca have claimed that Allisson, 25, currently playing for Brazil at the World Cup, is top of their list of goalkeeper targets for this summer -- with Manchester United's David De Gea, Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak other options being considered.

Meanwhile, current first choice Keylor Navas has said he wants to prove his worth to new Blancos coach Julen Lopetegui, although previous goalkeeping coach and Navas' 'guardian angel' Luis Llopis this week left the Bernabeu to join Real Sociedad.

Speaking at a news conference in the Italian capital, Monchi said that "up to today" he had only heard paper talk about possible bids for Alisson but no official approach had been received from any club.

"Nobody has called us up to today, I am just waiting for the World Cup to end, him to have a rest, and then return to training with his teammates," Monchi said. "There have been no offers for him, so I can only think he is staying with us. I read many things, but that is the reality."

Former Sevilla transfer guru Monchi admitted that all the Roma players could be available for transfer if the price is right.

"There are no 'untransferrable' players, I would like to say there are, but they do not exist," he said during Javier Pastore's presentation as a Roma player. If someone came in with €500m for Pastore maybe he would leave. No team in the world can talk about 'untransferrable' players."

Alisson himself had said prior to the World Cup starting that he wanted the uncertainty over his future to end before the tournament began, while claiming to have received "various offers" from other clubs.

"I want it all resolved before the World Cup," he said back in early June. "To be honest, I've let the responsibility for all the negotiations with my agent. If it is not resolved before the first game, it will only be after the World Cup. My thoughts are 100 percent here. I've had various offers."

