Valencia defender Joao Cancelo completes €40.4 million Juventus transfer

Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
LIVE 83'
Match 41
Switzerland
Costa Rica
1
1
LIVE 85'
Match 42
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Valencia's Cancelo completes €40m Juve move

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Serbia's Dusan Tadic

Southampton sell Serbia's Tadic to Ajax

Transfers ESPN
Asensio's future remains uncertain but the Spain and Real Madrid midfielder is content to table any thoughts of a transfer while Spain are still competing at the World Cup.

Transfer Rater: Marco Asensio to Liverpool

Football Whispers Stefan Bienkowski, Football Whispers
RB Leipzig's Naby Keita

Keita joins Liverpool, takes Gerrard's No. 8 shirt

Liverpool Glenn Price
Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini

Man Utd to keep Fellaini on new deal - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Alisson joined Roma from Internacional in 2016.

Madrid target Alisson not 'untransferrable' - Roma

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Hirving Lozano

Rumour Rater: Lozano to Barcelona? Golovin to Premier League?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City raises his finger to indicate one more game after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on April 14, 2018 in London,

LIVE Transfer Talk: Pep to help Bielsa with loans?

Transfer Talk ESPN
Paris Saint Germain's Marco Verratti and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Transfer Talk: PSG offer Verratti, cash for Pogba

Transfer Talk ESPN
Aaron Mooy celebrates a goal for Huddersfield against Watford.

Man City consider £20m Mooy buy-back - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Stuart Armstrong

Southampton sign Celtic's Armstrong for four years

Transfers ESPN
Asensio's future remains uncertain but the Spain and Real Madrid midfielder is content to table any thoughts of a transfer while Spain are still competing at the World Cup.

Asensio cools talk of his future after Liverpool links

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
New Borussia Dortmund signing Abdou Diallo

Dortmund sign France U21 defender Diallo

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Paris Saint-Germain's Javier Pastore

PSG's Pastore wraps up transfer to Roma

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Danny Ings during Liverpool's Carabao Cup game against Leicester.

Striker Ings wants to leave Liverpool - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Marouane Fellaini training with Belgium ahead of the World Cup.

Man United's Fellaini to reveal future on July 1

Transfers Rob Dawson
Mexico fans look on as South Korea goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo makes a save during their World Cup clash

South Korea's Cho eyes dream England move

FIFA World Cup John Duerden
Phil Neville's son joins Manchester United

Transfers Rob Dawson
Transfer Rater: Paco Alcacer to Southampton

Football Whispers Stefan Bienkowski, Football Whispers
Radja Nainggolan will finally leave Roma this summer.

Nainggolan joins Inter on four-year contract

Transfers Ben Gladwell
 By Ben Gladwell
Valencia defender Joao Cancelo completes €40.4 million Juventus transfer

Emre Can has arrived in Turin to complete his Juventus medical ahead of his move from Liverpool.
Paul Mariner measures if Xherdan Shaqiri would be a good fit in Jurgen Klopp's system, N'Golo Kante's future with Chelsea and more.

Juventus have completed the signing of Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo from Valencia for a fee of €40.4 million, which will be paid in three installments.

The former Benfica man passed a medical in Turin on Wednesday and subsequently signed a five-year contract with the Bianconeri, the Serie A champions announced on their website.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Juve's Serie A rivals Inter Milan, although they did not exercise their option to make his move permanent, paving the way for the Serie A champions to make an offer.

That offer exceeded €40m -- a sum deemed by the Nerazzurri, who spent €38m for Radja Nainggolan on Tuesday, to be too high -- with his arrival potentially paving the way for Alex Sandro to leave Turin.

The Brazilian full-back is reported to be high up on Paris Saint-Germain's summer shopping list, although Juve are keen on keeping hold of the 27-year-old, in spite of Cancelo's arrival.

A proposed move for Manchester United's Matteo Darmian appears now to be off the table, however, with Cancelo filling a void left by the departures of Stephan Lichtsteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah, although Napoli are still thought to be keen on the 28-year-old Italian full-back.

Cancelo played 28 games for Inter in all competitions last season, mainly as a right full-back, but also appeared on the left of the defence and in the centre. His versatility would enable him to play in a back four or back three, with both systems being used by Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

