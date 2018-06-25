Previous
Australia
Peru
0
2
FT
Match 38
Game Details
Highlights
Denmark
France
0
0
FT
Match 37
Game Details
Highlights
Iceland
Croatia
1
2
FT
Match 40
Game Details
Highlights
Nigeria
Argentina
1
2
FT
Match 39
Game Details
Highlights
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Match 43
Game Details
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Match 41
Game Details
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Match 42
Game Details
Next
 By Peter O'Rourke
Manchester City may activate Aaron Mooy's £20m buy-back clause - sources

The ESPN FC panel assess the rumours linking Napoli's Jorginho and Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez with moves to Manchester City.

Manchester City are considering a move to re-sign Aaron Mooy from Huddersfield Town, sources have told ESPN FC.

Mooy joined Manchester City in the summer of 2016 from sister club Melbourne City, but never played a game for the team before being loaned to Huddersfield for the 2016-17 season.

The combative midfielder, who finished as one of the top tacklers in the Premier League last season, impressed during his season on loan at Huddersfield helping them win promotion to the Premier League and the team made his loan move permanent in a deal rising to £10 million last summer.

As part of the deal City included a £20m buy-back option and sources have told ESPN FC they could activate that following his impressive performances at the World Cup for Australia.

The likes of Everton, West Ham United and Southampton are also weighing up moves for Mooy as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of next season.

Huddersfield are keen to keep hold of Mooy, though, and they would not welcome any offers for the Australian, but they would be powerless to stop him leaving if City activate the buy-back in his contract.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

Comments

