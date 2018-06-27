Liverpool striker Danny Ings wants to leave to relaunch career - source

ESPN FC's Stewart Robson breaks down the latest transfer rumours surrounding Paul Pogba, Rafinha and more in Rumour Rater.

Danny Ings wants to leave Liverpool as he searches for more regular first-team action, a source has told ESPN FC.

Ings, who has suffered two serious knee injuries in three seasons at Anfield, made just three starts last season and was not part of the matchday squad for the Champions League final.

The source told ESPN FC that Liverpool would like the 25-year-old to stay, but he has reluctantly decided to seek a move in order to relaunch his career.

In October 2015, Ings tore his anterior cruciate ligament during Jurgen Klopp's first training session as manager before sustaining cartilage damage to the other knee the following year.

The striker, who has two years remaining on his contract, has made 25 appearances for Liverpool, scoring on four occasions.

He arrived at Anfield a free transfer from Burnley in 2015, with Liverpool paying up to £8 million in compensation due to his age at the time of the move.

Ings is behind Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who combined to score 91 goals last season, in the striking department, with 20-year-old Dominic Solanke having taken a place on the bench for the Champions League final.

In August 2016, Liverpool turned down an approach from a Premier League club who had indicated that they would be willing to pay in excess of £20m for Ings.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.