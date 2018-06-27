Liverpool striker Danny Ings wants to leave to relaunch career - source

Previous
Australia
Peru
2:00 PM UTC
Match 38
Game Details
Denmark
France
2:00 PM UTC
Match 37
Game Details
Iceland
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 40
Game Details
Nigeria
Argentina
6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Game Details
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 44
Game Details
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 43
Game Details
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 41
Game Details
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 42
Game Details
Next
Paris Saint Germain's Marco Verratti and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG offer Verratti, cash for Pogba

Transfer Talk ESPN
Danny Ings during Liverpool's Carabao Cup game against Leicester.

Striker Ings wants to leave Liverpool - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Marouane Fellaini training with Belgium ahead of the World Cup.

Fellaini to reveal future when Utd deal expires

Transfers Rob Dawson
Mexico fans look on as South Korea goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo makes a save during their World Cup clash

South Korea's Cho eyes dream England move

FIFA World Cup John Duerden
Phil Neville's son joins Manchester United

Transfers Rob Dawson
Transfer Rater: Paco Alcacer to Southampton

Football Whispers Stefan Bienkowski, Football Whispers
Radja Nainggolan will finally leave Roma this summer.

Nainggolan joins Inter on four-year contract

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski hopes to play outside the Bundesliga

Transfers Mark Lovell
Lyon's Nabil Fekir

Liverpool target Fekir in line for new Lyon deal

Transfers Ian Holyman
Transfer Talk: United to battle City for Mbappe

Transfer Talk ESPN
West Ham, Wolves monitoring Hegazi - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Rooney close to accepting D.C. move -- sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Christian Eriksen will be a key player for Denmark at the 2018 World Cup.

Eriksen good enough to 'play at any club' - Lloris

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Morata 'too expensive' for Borussia Dortmund

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Lozano focused on Mexico, not Barcelona reports

Mexico Tom Marshall
Thiago Alcantara

Transfer Talk: Barca line up €70m Thiago

Transfer Talk ESPN
Might it be the Bernabeu, instead of Anfield, for Nabil Fekir next season?

Transfer Talk: Real Madrid entering race for Fekir

Transfer Talk ESPN
Maurizio Sarri is looking for company ahead of his rumoured move from Napoli to Chelsea.

Transfer Talk: Sarri to raid Napoli for Chelsea?

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Real Madrid sign goalkeeper Lunin from Zorya

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Liverpool striker Danny Ings wants to leave to relaunch career - source

ESPN FC's Stewart Robson breaks down the latest transfer rumours surrounding Paul Pogba, Rafinha and more in Rumour Rater.
Gab Marcotti and the ESPN FC crew discuss how far along Liverpool are in their contract negotiations with Roma's Alisson.

Danny Ings wants to leave Liverpool as he searches for more regular first-team action, a source has told ESPN FC.

Ings, who has suffered two serious knee injuries in three seasons at Anfield, made just three starts last season and was not part of the matchday squad for the Champions League final.

The source told ESPN FC that Liverpool would like the 25-year-old to stay, but he has reluctantly decided to seek a move in order to relaunch his career.

In October 2015, Ings tore his anterior cruciate ligament during Jurgen Klopp's first training session as manager before sustaining cartilage damage to the other knee the following year.

The striker, who has two years remaining on his contract, has made 25 appearances for Liverpool, scoring on four occasions.

He arrived at Anfield a free transfer from Burnley in 2015, with Liverpool paying up to £8 million in compensation due to his age at the time of the move.

Ings is behind Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who combined to score 91 goals last season, in the striking department, with 20-year-old Dominic Solanke having taken a place on the bench for the Champions League final.

In August 2016, Liverpool turned down an approach from a Premier League club who had indicated that they would be willing to pay in excess of £20m for Ings.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

