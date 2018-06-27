Phil Neville's son Harvey joins Manchester United after leaving Valencia

ESPN FC's Ligue 1 correspondent Julien Laurens shares his thoughts on Manchester United and Manchester City's links with PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester United have signed Phil Neville's 16-year-old son Harvey after he left Valencia.

Neville, a midfielder, will join United's academy after leaving the La Liga club at the end of last season.

"I am very proud and excited to have signed for the club I have supported my whole life," he said.

The teenager, whose father made 386 appearances for United between 1994 and 2005, was part of the Manchester City under-13 team that won the Premier League international tournament in 2015.

He moved to Valencia when Phil Neville became assistant manager and kept his role when Phil's brother Gary took over as manager in December 2015.

He signed a new contract in July 2016, but after leaving the club last month will now join the United youth setup run by Nicky Butt.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN FC that Crystal Palace academy head of operations and performance Steve Higham is set to join United.

Higham is set to take up the role of academy secretary and will report to new club secretary Rebecca Britain, who has been recruited from Tottenham.

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.