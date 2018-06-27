Roma's Radja Nainggolan joins Inter Milan in deal worth €38m

Previous
Australia
Peru
2:00 PM UTC
Match 38
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Denmark
France
2:00 PM UTC
Match 37
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Iceland
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 40
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nigeria
Argentina
6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 44
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 43
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 41
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 42
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Paris Saint Germain's Marco Verratti and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG offer Verratti, cash for Pogba

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Danny Ings during Liverpool's Carabao Cup game against Leicester.

Striker Ings wants to leave Liverpool - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read
Marouane Fellaini training with Belgium ahead of the World Cup.

Fellaini to reveal future when Utd deal expires

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
Mexico fans look on as South Korea goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo makes a save during their World Cup clash

South Korea's Cho eyes dream England move

FIFA World Cup John Duerden
Read

Phil Neville's son joins Manchester United

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read

Transfer Rater: Paco Alcacer to Southampton

Football Whispers Stefan Bienkowski, Football Whispers
Read
Radja Nainggolan will finally leave Roma this summer.

Nainggolan joins Inter on four-year contract

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski hopes to play outside the Bundesliga

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read
Lyon's Nabil Fekir

Liverpool target Fekir in line for new Lyon deal

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Transfer Talk: United to battle City for Mbappe

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

West Ham, Wolves monitoring Hegazi - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Radja Nainggolan will finally leave Roma this summer.

Nainggolan has Inter Milan medical ahead of move

Transfers Associated Press
Read

Rooney close to accepting D.C. move -- sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
Christian Eriksen will be a key player for Denmark at the 2018 World Cup.

Eriksen good enough to 'play at any club' - Lloris

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Morata 'too expensive' for Borussia Dortmund

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Lozano focused on Mexico, not Barcelona reports

Mexico Tom Marshall
Read
Thiago Alcantara

Transfer Talk: Barca line up €70m Thiago

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Might it be the Bernabeu, instead of Anfield, for Nabil Fekir next season?

Transfer Talk: Real Madrid entering race for Fekir

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Maurizio Sarri is looking for company ahead of his rumoured move from Napoli to Chelsea.

Transfer Talk: Sarri to raid Napoli for Chelsea?

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Real Madrid sign goalkeeper Lunin from Zorya

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Roma's Radja Nainggolan joins Inter Milan in deal worth €38m

Radja Nainggolan has completed his move from Roma to Inter Milan in a deal worth €38 million with Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo moving in the opposite direction as part of the transfer.

Nainggolan, 30, is reunited with former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti, who took charge of the Nerazzurri a year ago, and brings to an end a four-and-a-half-year spell with the Giallorossi, during which he made 203 appearances.

The former Cagliari midfielder still had three years left to run on his contract in the Italian capital and his move comes as a surprise after he repeatedly turned down approaches from other clubs -- notably from Chelsea -- and pledged his allegiance to Roma.

Nainggolan said he was overwhelmed by the welcome he was given by Inter's fans since arriving in the city of Milan on Sunday evening, and he now cannot wait to savour the atmosphere at San Siro -- in Serie A and on the club's return to the Champions League.

"I didn't expect such a warm welcome, I'm happy. The fans' affection is an important feeling for any footballer -- it means the club are enthusiastic," Nainggolan told Inter TV. "So am I and I hope that we can enjoy much satisfaction together. My best season was with [Spalletti] and I hope I can do just as well again.

"I'm at his disposal and I'm happy to have found him again. The important thing is feeling people have faith in you. The [sporting] director [Piero] Ausilio, the coach and [vice-president Javier] Zanetti all called me and made me feel important. It was an easy decision. I'm motivated for this new adventure.

"I still don't know [the fans] well, but seeing the way they have welcomed me, I hope they continue supporting the team this way. We can do well in the league and also in the Champions League because Inter have a great history and have got to get back to being protagonists, also in Europe."

Nainggolan was a regular last season as Roma finished third and reached the Champions League semifinals, although his return of four goals was his lowest single-season haul since he joined the club in 2014, and seven fewer than he managed in the 2016-17 campaign.

Spalletti will hope to get similar figures from Nainggolan again next season after declaring he was the "missing piece" in his Inter puzzle, as they prepare their return to the Champions League next season.

"He's the turbine that our game had been lacking," Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia. "He's going to set us alight. The fact that as soon as he knew he was on the transfer market, he decided to come to Inter is an important signal for us.

"More than the relationship between Nainggolan and Spalletti, it's the relationship between Nainggolan and Inter which matters. Whenever he played against clubs like ours, Radja, like everybody, could see all the love there is around this club. We've got the biggest number of fans in the league and we have this mass of people who have followed us from stadium to stadium, showing us the way to go."

Nainggolan, who was overlooked by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez for his World Cup squad, has signed a four-year contract in Milan.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.