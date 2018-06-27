Previous
Australia
Peru
2:00 PM UTC
Match 38
Match 38
Denmark
France
2:00 PM UTC
Match 37
Match 37
Iceland
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 40
Match 40
Nigeria
Argentina
6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Match 39
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 44
Match 44
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 43
Match 43
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 41
Match 41
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 42
Match 42
Next
 By Ian Holyman
Liverpool target Nabil Fekir in line for new Lyon deal if he rejects Anfield move

The FC crew analyse the major curveball thrown by Lyon as they ended negotiations with Liverpool over the transfer of Nabil Fekir.
With Nabil Fekir-to-Liverpool all but done, Julien Laurens describes what kind of player he is and where he'd be best suited in Jurgen Klopp's XI.
ESPN's Liverpool correspondent Glenn Price discusses why Nabil Fekir would be the player to finally replace Philippe Coutinho.

Nabil Fekir will be offered a new contract if he rejects interest from Liverpool to stay at Lyon.

Lyon broke off talks with Liverpool earlier this month as Fekir, whose contract with the seven-time French champions runs to 2020, prepared to head to Russia as part of France's World Cup squad.

The 24-year-old's agent said last week the deal could still be on, but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is ready to push the boat out to keep his club captain.

"I had an exchange with him the day after the night when we decided to stop talks with Liverpool. He was very calm. I immediately told him that if he wanted to stay, we could extend his contract," Aulas told Le Parisien.

"I had said before that we don't need to sell. We have the means to keep Fekir. The current tendency is that we don't let anyone go so that we have a better team and we strengthen it as planned.

"There will be no arrivals before July 1. There will be departures, which will be added to the accounts which are very good, even without a star leaving. We have a very strong financial structure. If Nabil left, it would be the jackpot."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

