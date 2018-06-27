Mohamed Salah has not spoken about quitting national team - Egyptian FA

Previous
Australia
Peru
2:00 PM UTC
Match 38
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Denmark
France
2:00 PM UTC
Match 37
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Iceland
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 40
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nigeria
Argentina
6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 44
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 43
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 41
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 42
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Paris Saint Germain's Marco Verratti and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG offer Verratti, cash for Pogba

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Paolo Maldini lifted the European Cup with AC Milan for a fifth time in 2007

Milan celebrate UCL legend Maldini's 50th birthday

Toe Poke ESPN
Read

Brazil receive warm welcome in Moscow

FIFA World Cup
Read
Hossam Hassan of Al Masry

Hossam Hassan eyeing Egypt job

Football KweséESPN Reporter
Read

Mexico's mentality is 'zero excuses'

FIFA World Cup
Read
Jay-Jay Okocha of Nigeria

Facts and figures ahead of Nigeria vs Argentina

Nigeria Dami Ugbane, KweséESPN
Read

Martinez hints at Belgium changes for England clash

FIFA World Cup
Read
Danny Ings during Liverpool's Carabao Cup game against Leicester.

Striker Ings wants to leave Liverpool - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Messi looks 'stressed and unhappy' - Zabaleta

FIFA World Cup Sam Marsden
Read

Make or break for Australia in Sochi

FIFA World Cup
Read

Watch the 2018 FIFA Word Cup live

FIFA World Cup
Read
Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball against John Obi Mikel of Nigeria

Mikel vs. Messi: The Final Chapter

Football Colin Udoh
Read
Marouane Fellaini training with Belgium ahead of the World Cup.

Fellaini to reveal future when Utd deal expires

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
Mexico fans look on as South Korea goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo makes a save during their World Cup clash

South Korea's Cho eyes dream England move

FIFA World Cup John Duerden
Read
Herve Renard

Egypt, Algeria eye Morocco's Renard

Football Ed Dove
Read

Ballsupski: 100% of Iceland's population will watch their game today

FIFA World Cup
Read
MexicoMexico
SwedenSweden
Fox 2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Phil Neville's son joins Manchester United

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read

Transfer Rater: Paco Alcacer to Southampton

Football Whispers Stefan Bienkowski, Football Whispers
Read
Radja Nainggolan will finally leave Roma this summer.

Nainggolan joins Inter on four-year contract

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
 By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

Mohamed Salah has not spoken about quitting national team - Egyptian FA

After Russia's big win over Egypt, the FC crew assess what's going right for the hosts and reflect on Egypt's choice to rest Mo Salah vs. Uruguay.
It's day 12 of the World Cup and Anthony Richardson and Ian Fiveankles have quite a jam-packed day, with phone calls and YouTubers and much, much more!

The Egyptian Football Association has denied reports that Mohamed Salah was on the verge of quitting international football after being drawn into a political row during his stay in Chechnya, during the World Cup.

Before the tournament began, Salah was pictured alongside Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic, at Egypt's base in Grozny. Kadyrov declared Salah to be an honorary citizen of Chechnya in a ceremony with the player, and sources told ESPN FC the Liverpool forward was angry at being singled out for special attention.

"He has not discussed this issue with any of the delegation's members. We are here at a sports event and we are following FIFA procedures, we don't discuss politics, and if there is any political discussion, it should be directed to FIFA," Egypt FA spokesman Ossama Ismail said on Monday.

Chechnya has been hosting the Egyptian team's World Cup training camp and Kadyrov has seized on opportunities to appear alongside Salah, whose goalscoring exploits for Liverpool and Egypt have made him an international superstar.

"Mohamed Salah is an honorary citizen of the Chechen Republic. Yes, that's right! Tonight I signed a decree conferring this high award on the great footballer and member of the Egypt and Liverpool teams," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

Salah was presented with a badge and a copy of the decree at the dinner on Friday night, Kadyrov said.

Rights groups and Western governments allege that authorities in Chechnya repress their political opponents, discriminate against women and persecute sexual minorities, all allegations that Chechnya's leaders deny.

In an interview with the BBC last week, Kadyrov denied human rights abuses and laughingly rejected the idea he was using the presence of Salah for propaganda purposes.

"We don't use this kind of thing for politics. Our enemies are paid to write articles like that. I didn't invite Mohamed Salah or the Egyptian team, they chose us themselves," he said.

Alvi Karimov, Kadyrov's spokesman, told the Kommersant FM radio station that reports of Salah's alleged discontent were "an unprincipled lie" and that Salah had been in excellent spirits while in Chechnya.

Karimov said U.S. and British media were reporting such false stories because they were unhappy that Russia's hosting of the World Cup and Chechnya's hosting of the Egyptian team had been a success.

Egypt were playing their last game at the World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Volgograd on Monday. Both countries have already been eliminated.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.