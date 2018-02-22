Previous
Sydney FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
3
1
FT
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Arsenal
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Atletico Madrid
2
5
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
Postp
Game Details
AS Roma
AC Milan
0
2
FT
Game Details
Cagliari
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
3
0
FT
Game Details
Pumas UNAM
Guadalajara
1
1
FT
Game Details
Santos
Cruz Azul
0
0
LIVE 27'
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Usain Bolt signs for football team, set to announce club on Tuesday

Usain Bolt trained with Mamelodi Sundowns in January.

Usain Bolt, the 100-metre world record holder, says he has agreed to sign for a football club.

Bolt, 31, retired from athletics last summer after a glittering career in which he won eight Olympic gold medals. 

He has always spoken of his desire to play football once his sprinting career was over, and on Sunday he tweeted to say "I've signed for a football team! Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT."

Bolt is a lifelong Manchester United fan, and was due to have a trial with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund next month. He also trained with South African side Mamelodi Sundowns last month.

"It's something that I want to do," Bolt told the Daily Express in January. "In March we're going to do a trials with Dortmund and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes. If they say I'm good, and that I need a bit of training, I'll do it.

"It makes me nervous. I don't get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It'll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I'll get used to it. It was the same when I started track and field. I was nervous for a while until I started getting used to the crowd, people and everyone around and it falls into place,

"One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United. If Dortmund say I'm good enough, I'll crack on and train hard.

"I've spoken to Alex Ferguson and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do."

