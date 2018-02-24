Robert Lewandowski will stay at Bayern after agent change - Heynckes

Robert Lewandowski insists Bayern Munich are not Champions League favourites despite thrashing Besiktas 5-0 in the first leg of last-16 tie.

Jupp Heynckes applauds Thomas Muller's ability to score goals out of nothing after his two-goal effort in Bayern's 5-0 Champions League win over Besiktas.

MUNICH -- Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes dismissed suggestions that Robert Lewandowski's split from an agent means a move away from the German champions has moved a step nearer.

Lewandowski, 29, has parted company with Cezary Kucharski, his agent of 10 years, sources close to the player confirmed to ESPN FC. Earlier this month, Marca reported the agent had "offered" the player to Real Madrid and Kucharski was spotted in the VIP area of the Champions League holders in December.

The striker is under contract with the Bundesliga champions until 2021, but has persistently been linked with a move to Madrid after Kucharski had told Der Spiegel that talks with the Spanish club had taken place.

Reports in Lewandowski's native Poland said Pini Zahavi, who played a pivotal role in Neymar's world-record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, could replace Kucharski, who had represented the striker since his days at Polish team Znicz Pruzskow.

"[Lewandowski] is allowed to change his agent for whatever reason he wants," Heynckes said at a news conference on Friday.

"This does not mean anything at all at the moment. If I know those responsible at the club properly, Bayern is not a selling club and wants to -- and will -- hold onto its best players. I cannot imagine that there is a chance this is going to happen."

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has been frequently linked to a move to Real Madrid.

A sixth consecutive Bundesliga title would appear a formality for Bayern, who are 19 points clear at the top of the table. They are well on course for their seventh consecutive Champions League quarterfinal as well after a 5-0 thrashing of Besiktas on Tuesday.

Heynckes confirmed that James Rodriguez, who injured a calf against the Turkish champions, has been ruled out of the Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin on Saturday, and Jerome Boateng will also miss the game against his former club.

"[Boateng] complained of feeling unwell against Besiktas," Heynckes said. "He had a cold and had stomach problems, too. He is feeling better but cannot train today and will not be available."

However, the 72-year-old was more hopeful concerning the prospects of defenders Mats Hummels and Joshua Kimmich featuring on Saturday.

"Mats suffered heavy bruising but trained in the gym yesterday," Heynckes said. "We will have to see how he comes out of training today, but he told me he was doing better so I think he will be able to play tomorrow.

"Josh has a swollen calf. He carried out the same session as Mats yesterday, so we'll have to wait and see."

