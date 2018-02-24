Robert Lewandowski will stay at Bayern after agent change - Heynckes

Previous
Central Coast Mariners
Wellington Phoenix FC
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Sheffield United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mainz
VfL Wolfsburg
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Strasbourg
Montpellier
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlas
Monterrey
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Puebla
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Vardy: We've 'moved on' from Mahrez saga

Leicester City ESPN staff
Read

Palace in 'advanced' Cavalieri talks - Hodgson

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read
Jose Fonte

Fonte to join Dalian Yifeng, Moyes confirms

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Valencia defer to PSG on Guedes deal

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read

Aketxe signs with Toronto FC from Athletic

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Prem eye Ostersunds' Ghoddos - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Klopp: Liverpool want Mane on new deal

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Lewandowski will stay at Bayern - Heynckes

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Inter's Sabatini defends transfer moves

Inter Milan Ben Gladwell
Read
Neymar

FIFA drops Neymar-Barca dispute probe

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Transfer Rater: Darmian to Juventus

Transfers Sam McGuire, Footballwhispers
Read

Las Palmas won't sign Nasri, free agent

Las Palmas Adriana Garcia
Read

Real Madrid monitoring Sterling contract situation

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Minnesota reaches deal for Luiz Fernando

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Carrasco will decide Atleti fate - Simeone

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

EFL clubs vote to move up transfer deadline

Transfers PA Sport
Read

NYCFC's Vieira wants RSL's Rusnak - source

Major League Soccer Mark Ogden
Read
Robert Lewandowski saw several chances go begging in Bayern's stunning loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Lewy, agent split after Real links - sources

Bayern Munich Stephen Uersfeld
Read

Schalke may lose Meyer on free transfer

Schalke Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Deportivo La Coruna sign Sulley Muntari

Football KweséESPN Reporter
Read
 By Mark Lovell
Share
Tweet
   

Robert Lewandowski will stay at Bayern after agent change - Heynckes

Robert Lewandowski insists Bayern Munich are not Champions League favourites despite thrashing Besiktas 5-0 in the first leg of last-16 tie.
Jupp Heynckes applauds Thomas Muller's ability to score goals out of nothing after his two-goal effort in Bayern's 5-0 Champions League win over Besiktas.

MUNICH -- Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes dismissed suggestions that Robert Lewandowski's split from an agent means a move away from the German champions has moved a step nearer.

Lewandowski, 29, has parted company with Cezary Kucharski, his agent of 10 years, sources close to the player confirmed to ESPN FC. Earlier this month, Marca reported the agent had "offered" the player to Real Madrid and Kucharski was spotted in the VIP area of the Champions League holders in December.

The striker is under contract with the Bundesliga champions until 2021, but has persistently been linked with a move to Madrid after Kucharski had told Der Spiegel that talks with the Spanish club had taken place.

Reports in Lewandowski's native Poland said Pini Zahavi, who played a pivotal role in Neymar's world-record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, could replace Kucharski, who had represented the striker since his days at Polish team Znicz Pruzskow.

"[Lewandowski] is allowed to change his agent for whatever reason he wants," Heynckes said at a news conference on Friday.

"This does not mean anything at all at the moment. If I know those responsible at the club properly, Bayern is not a selling club and wants to -- and will -- hold onto its best players. I cannot imagine that there is a chance this is going to happen."

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has been frequently linked to a move to Real Madrid.

A sixth consecutive Bundesliga title would appear a formality for Bayern, who are 19 points clear at the top of the table. They are well on course for their seventh consecutive Champions League quarterfinal as well after a 5-0 thrashing of Besiktas on Tuesday.

Heynckes confirmed that James Rodriguez, who injured a calf against the Turkish champions, has been ruled out of the Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin on Saturday, and Jerome Boateng will also miss the game against his former club.

"[Boateng] complained of feeling unwell against Besiktas," Heynckes said. "He had a cold and had stomach problems, too. He is feeling better but cannot train today and will not be available."

However, the 72-year-old was more hopeful concerning the prospects of defenders Mats Hummels and Joshua Kimmich featuring on Saturday.

"Mats suffered heavy bruising but trained in the gym yesterday," Heynckes said. "We will have to see how he comes out of training today, but he told me he was doing better so I think he will be able to play tomorrow.

"Josh has a swollen calf. He carried out the same session as Mats yesterday, so we'll have to wait and see."

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.