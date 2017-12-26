Henrikh Mkhitaryan return to Dortmund unlikely - Watzke

Craig Burley believes it's clear to see that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will soon be on his way out from Manchester United.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says other players deserve to feature in the first team ahead of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The ESPN FC panel discuss Ian Darke's list of Premier League players who need a transfer the most this January.

A potential return to Borussia Dortmund for Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not on the cards, according to BVB chief Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Mkhitaryan is battling to save his Manchester United career after being dropped by manager Jose Mourinho following a row between the two men during a video analysis session at the club's Carrington training ground last month, sources have told ESPN FC.

The 28-year-old came on as a substitute in the Carabao Cup defeat to Bristol City and Premier League draw with Leicester City in the past week, but he has not started a game since the 1-0 loss to Chelsea on Nov. 5.

Mkhitaryan arrived in the summer of 2016 for around £27 million, but the German side would not be in a position to offer him a similar deal.

"I know the economic details of his transfer to Man United like nobody else," Watzke told Bild am Sonntag. "Only if your imagination runs wild, a return is conceivable."

Sources told ESPN FC that Inter Milan are keen to sign Mkhitaryan and could offer Portugal midfielder Joao Mario in an effort to negotiate a deal when the transfer window opens next month.

