Dundee
Celtic
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 1/5 
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 7/1 
Manchester United
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Home: 1/4  Draw: 19/4  Away: 10/1 
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Home: 1/6  Draw: 11/2  Away: 16/1 
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 8/5 
Huddersfield Town
Stoke City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Home: 11/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Watford
Leicester City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Home: 6/4  Draw: 12/5  Away: 17/10 
West Bromwich Albion
Everton
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Home: 6/4  Draw: 21/10  Away: 19/10 
Liverpool
Swansea City
5:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Home: 1/7  Draw: 13/2  Away: 16/1 
Lazio
Fiorentina
8:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Henrikh Mkhitaryan return to Dortmund unlikely - Watzke

Craig Burley believes it's clear to see that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will soon be on his way out from Manchester United.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says other players deserve to feature in the first team ahead of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
The ESPN FC panel discuss Ian Darke's list of Premier League players who need a transfer the most this January.

A potential return to Borussia Dortmund for Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not on the cards, according to BVB chief Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Mkhitaryan is battling to save his Manchester United career after being dropped by manager Jose Mourinho following a row between the two men during a video analysis session at the club's Carrington training ground last month, sources have told ESPN FC.

The 28-year-old came on as a substitute in the Carabao Cup defeat to Bristol City and Premier League draw with Leicester City in the past week, but he has not started a game since the 1-0 loss to Chelsea on Nov. 5.

Mkhitaryan arrived in the summer of 2016 for around £27 million, but the German side would not be in a position to offer him a similar deal. 

"I know the economic details of his transfer to Man United like nobody else," Watzke told Bild am Sonntag. "Only if your imagination runs wild, a return is conceivable."

Sources told ESPN FC that Inter Milan are keen to sign Mkhitaryan and could offer Portugal midfielder Joao Mario in an effort to negotiate a deal when the transfer window opens next month.

