ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Nice general manager denies talks with Barcelona over Jean Michael Seri

Gab Marcotti reacts to Neymar's criticism of Barcelona's board and explains why president Josep Bartomeu is under pressure.
The FC panel discuss Neymar's criticism of the Barcelona board and Barca's win over Real Betis in their La Liga opener.

Nice general manager Julien Fournier says no talks have taken place with Barcelona over the transfer of midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

Multiple reports in Spain on Sunday said that Barca expected to finalise a €40 million deal for the Ivory Coast international in the coming days, but Fournier says he expects Seri to stay at the Allianz Riviera.

"We haven't negotiated with Barca, nor do I know of any negotiations lined up in the next few days," Fournier told Sport.

"They're just rumours, so we haven't set a price for Seri. I think the player will stay with us this season.

"It's true that he is open to listening to offers but he's also happy at Nice, whether we qualify for the group stages of the Champions League or not."

Nice's Jean Seri celebrates
Jean Michael Seri has been linked to a move to Barcelona this summer.

Despite the Nice official's denial, French radio RMC reported shortly afterward that Barcelona still expect to close a deal before Friday.

Nice host Napoli in a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, looking to turn around a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

Nice coach Lucien Favre was surprised to hear of the reports this weekend and said he "can't imagine life without Seri."

Barca have already signed Marlon Santos, Gerard Deulofeu, Nelson Semedo and Paulinho this summer, and remain hopeful of doing deals for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

