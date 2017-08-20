Africa's top five done deals of the last seven days

As we near the end of the transfer window, Africa's players continue to be the subjects of some of the most fascinating deals.

In this feature, we review the last seven days of dealings and picks out the biggest or best done deals involving African players.

Olarenwaju Kayode, Manchester City > Girona, Loan: Kayode's the only African player on this list to be the subject of two done deals last week, having first signed for City from Austria Vienna, before being loaned out to Girona.

It remains to be seen how seriously he'll ever be considered by the Citizens - the pacey forward is already 24 after all, but 17 goals in the Austrian top flight has clearly left an impression.

He should have ample opportunity to prove whether or not he can cut it in a major league at Girona, although it remains to be seen whether the would-be La Liga whipping boys will see enough of the ball for Kayode to flourish as he did last season.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Las Palmas > Eintracht Frankfurt, Free Transfer: It was all going a little too smoothly for Prince at Las Palmas wasn't it?!

The Ghana international had enjoyed a superb maiden season in La Liga and signed a new long-term deal in May, finally achieving the kind of stability that had evaded him for too long.

Three months down the line, and Boateng isn't a Las Palmas player any more after leaving the club due to 'personal reasons'.

The Canary Islanders' loss is Eintracht Frankfurt's gain after the German side swooped in to pick up the Ghana international on a free transfer.

At 30, he still has a few years left in the tank, while he knows the Bundesliga well and, having scored 10 goals in the Spanish top flight last season, is in better form than he has been for some time.

Max Gradel, Bournemouth > Toulouse, Loan: It's fair to say that Gradel's move to Bournemouth ended up being something of a disaster that has seen the Ivorian's career stall.

Admittedly, injuries played their part, but after scoring 17 goals and contributing three assists for Saint-Etienne during the 2014-15 campaign, he scored just once in the last two Premier League seasons.

He didn't make a single start last term - making 11 appearances off the bench - and struggled to demonstrate anything close to his top form in England.

The 29-year-old can now rebuild his career back in France, on loan at Toulouse - a club on the rise.

A goal 18 minutes into his debut against Paris Saint-Germain was an excellent start.

Sheyi Ojo, Liverpool > Fulham, Loan: Ojo is one of the brightest young talents at Liverpool, and was a member of the England team that won the U-20 World Cup this summer.

He managed eight league outings in the 2015-16 season, but didn't feature at all in the top flight last season.

What the youngster needs is game time, and despite interest from Championship giants Middlesbrough, he ultimately opted to return for his hometown and sign for Fulham.

The Cottagers have a vibrant attacking style, and the influence of another Anglo-Nigerian - Sone Aluko - could help former Wolverhampton Wanderers man Ojo refine his rough edges.

Sofiane Feghouli, West Ham United > Galatasaray: Like Gradel, Feghouli arrived in the Premier League as one of Africa's biggest stars, but wholly failed to demonstrate his best form in England.

It was a testing season for West Ham United - admittedly - but Feghouli's poor form during the first half of the campaign cost him a place at the 2017 Nations Cup.

There were occasional moments of class, but the Hammers are an ambitious outfit these days and have allowed the under-performing Feghouli to move on to Istanbul.

Ed Dove is the Soccer Editor for KweséESPN. Follow him on Twitter @EddyDove.