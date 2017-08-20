Africa's top five done deals of the last seven days

Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Inter are failing to get the contribution that was expected from midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Valencia seal move for Inter's Kondogbia

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Arsenal's Toral set for loan to Hull - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Kevin-Prince Boateng of Eintracht Frankfurt

Africa's top five done deals this week

Football Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Read

Arsenal youngster Bennacer joins Empoli

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Ex-U.S. youth player O'Neill joins Excelsior

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read
Iniesta action vs Madrid 170813

Iniesta warns that he could leave Barca

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Burnley break transfer record to sign Wood

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Nasri leaves Man City to join Antalyaspor

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

Coutinho exit would seal 'selling club' status

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Harry Kane

Kane: Shut the transfer window earlier

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Barca deny Messi talk after Laporta claim

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson, Bramall join Birmingham on loan

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Brighton break record to sign Izquierdo

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Nikola Kalinic

Kalinic to undergo AC Milan medical

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Sakho is 'much too expensive' - De Boer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Paulinho can be replaced in China - Zheng

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Bart Schenkeveld

Schenkeveld joins City from PEC Zwolle

Melbourne City AAP
Read
Goncalo Guedes

Guedes set for Valencia loan - sources

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Lionel Messi

LIVE: Messi 'considering' Barca exit

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Alexis Sanchez.

City to bump Alexis offer up to £70m

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
 By Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Africa's top five done deals of the last seven days

As we near the end of the transfer window, Africa's players continue to be the subjects of some of the most fascinating deals.

In this feature, we review the last seven days of dealings and picks out the biggest or best done deals involving African players.

Olarenwaju Kayode, Manchester City > Girona, Loan: Kayode's the only African player on this list to be the subject of two done deals last week, having first signed for City from Austria Vienna, before being loaned out to Girona.

It remains to be seen how seriously he'll ever be considered by the Citizens - the pacey forward is already 24 after all, but 17 goals in the Austrian top flight has clearly left an impression.

He should have ample opportunity to prove whether or not he can cut it in a major league at Girona, although it remains to be seen whether the would-be La Liga whipping boys will see enough of the ball for Kayode to flourish as he did last season.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Las Palmas > Eintracht Frankfurt, Free Transfer: It was all going a little too smoothly for Prince at Las Palmas wasn't it?!

The Ghana international had enjoyed a superb maiden season in La Liga and signed a new long-term deal in May, finally achieving the kind of stability that had evaded him for too long.

Three months down the line, and Boateng isn't a Las Palmas player any more after leaving the club due to 'personal reasons'.

The Canary Islanders' loss is Eintracht Frankfurt's gain after the German side swooped in to pick up the Ghana international on a free transfer.

At 30, he still has a few years left in the tank, while he knows the Bundesliga well and, having scored 10 goals in the Spanish top flight last season, is in better form than he has been for some time.

Max Gradel, Bournemouth > Toulouse, Loan: It's fair to say that Gradel's move to Bournemouth ended up being something of a disaster that has seen the Ivorian's career stall.

Admittedly, injuries played their part, but after scoring 17 goals and contributing three assists for Saint-Etienne during the 2014-15 campaign, he scored just once in the last two Premier League seasons.

He didn't make a single start last term - making 11 appearances off the bench - and struggled to demonstrate anything close to his top form in England.

The 29-year-old can now rebuild his career back in France, on loan at Toulouse - a club on the rise.

A goal 18 minutes into his debut against Paris Saint-Germain was an excellent start.

Sheyi Ojo, Liverpool > Fulham, Loan: Ojo is one of the brightest young talents at Liverpool, and was a member of the England team that won the U-20 World Cup this summer.

He managed eight league outings in the 2015-16 season, but didn't feature at all in the top flight last season.

What the youngster needs is game time, and despite interest from Championship giants Middlesbrough, he ultimately opted to return for his hometown and sign for Fulham.

The Cottagers have a vibrant attacking style, and the influence of another Anglo-Nigerian - Sone Aluko - could help former Wolverhampton Wanderers man Ojo refine his rough edges.

Sofiane Feghouli, West Ham United > Galatasaray: Like Gradel, Feghouli arrived in the Premier League as one of Africa's biggest stars, but wholly failed to demonstrate his best form in England.

It was a testing season for West Ham United - admittedly - but Feghouli's poor form during the first half of the campaign cost him a place at the 2017 Nations Cup.

There were occasional moments of class, but the Hammers are an ambitious outfit these days and have allowed the under-performing Feghouli to move on to Istanbul.

Ed Dove is the Soccer Editor for KweséESPN. Follow him on Twitter @EddyDove.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.