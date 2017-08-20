Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral set for loan to Hull City - sources

Jon Toral is still waiting for his first appearance in an Arsenal shirt.

Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral is in line to join Hull City on loan, sources close to the Championship club have told ESPN FC.

Hull boss Leonid Slutsky is determined to bolster his squad before the close of the transfer window and he has identified Toral as one of his top targets.

Toral, who joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2011 as part of a double deal including Hector Bellerin, has struggled to break into Arsene Wenger's plans since his arrival in North London.

The 22-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for Arsenal and has spent the last three seasons out on loan at four clubs.

Toral spent the 2014-15 season at Brentford, scoring six goal in 37 games before then joining Birmingham City, where he was named the supporters' and players' player of the season.

The former Spain Under-17 international spent the first half of last season on loan at Granada, but his spell was cut short and he joined Rangers on loan in January before returning to Arsenal in the summer.

Toral remains well down the pecking order at Arsenal and Wenger is happy to loan him out again so that he can get valuable first-team action this season.

A number of clubs have expressed an interest in Toral, but Hull have moved quickly to agree a deal to bring the skilful midfielder to the KCOM Stadium.

