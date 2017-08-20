Arsenal youngster Ismael Bennacer joins Empoli for undisclosed fee

Ismael Bennacer has made a permanent move to Empoli.

Arsenal have sold academy midfielder Ismael Bennacer to Italian club Empoli for an undisclosed fee.

Bennacer, a 19-year-old Morocco international, joined the Gunners in 2015 and played in the 3-0 League Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday that year.

However, that was his only appearance for Arsene Wenger's side and he spent the second half of last season on loan at French club Tours.

Bennacer grew up in France and represented them at youth level but switched allegiances to Morocco and was called up to the African Nations Cup squad in January.

"We'd like to wish Ismael well for the future," Arsenal said in a statement after Bennacer became the latest academy prospect to leave this summer, following Chris Willock, Kaylen Hinds and Dan Crowley.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.