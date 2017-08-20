Arsenal youngster Ismael Bennacer joins Empoli for undisclosed fee

Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Arsenal's Toral set for loan to Hull - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Arsenal youngster Bennacer joins Empoli

Transfers Mattias Karen
Ex-U.S. youth player O'Neill joins Excelsior

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Iniesta action vs Madrid 170813

Iniesta warns that he could leave Barca

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Burnley break transfer record to sign Wood

Transfers ESPN staff
Nasri leaves Man City to join Antalyaspor

Manchester City ESPN staff
Coutinho exit would seal 'selling club' status

Transfers Mark Ogden
Harry Kane

Kane: Shut the transfer window earlier

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Barca deny Messi talk after Laporta claim

Transfers Sam Marsden
Inter are failing to get the contribution that was expected from midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Valencia close in on Kondogbia loan deal

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson, Bramall join Birmingham on loan

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Brighton break record to sign Izquierdo

Transfers PA Sport
Nikola Kalinic

Kalinic to undergo AC Milan medical

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Sakho is 'much too expensive' - De Boer

Transfers ESPN staff
Paulinho can be replaced in China - Zheng

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Bart Schenkeveld

Schenkeveld joins City from PEC Zwolle

Melbourne City AAP
Goncalo Guedes

Guedes set for Valencia loan - sources

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Lionel Messi

LIVE: Messi 'considering' Barca exit

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Alexis Sanchez.

City to bump Alexis offer up to £70m

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Kyle Walker

Early transfer deadline better for Prem - Pep

Transfers Jonathan Smith
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Arsenal youngster Ismael Bennacer joins Empoli for undisclosed fee

Ismael Bennacer has made a permanent move to Empoli.

Arsenal have sold academy midfielder Ismael Bennacer to Italian club Empoli for an undisclosed fee.

Bennacer, a 19-year-old Morocco international, joined the Gunners in 2015 and played in the 3-0 League Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday that year.

However, that was his only appearance for Arsene Wenger's side and he spent the second half of last season on loan at French club Tours.

Bennacer grew up in France and represented them at youth level but switched allegiances to Morocco and was called up to the African Nations Cup squad in January.

"We'd like to wish Ismael well for the future," Arsenal said in a statement after Bennacer became the latest academy prospect to leave this summer, following Chris Willock, Kaylen Hinds and Dan Crowley.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

