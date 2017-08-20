Barcelona's Andres Iniesta warns that he could leave when contract expires

Gab Marcotti reacts to Neymar's criticism of Barcelona's board and explains why president Josep Bartomeu is under pressure.

Andres Iniesta has warned Barcelona that he could walk away when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Iniesta, 33, has spent his whole career at Barca and said new coach Ernesto Valverde had told him he would continue to have an important role this season.

However, that has not prevented him from thinking about a move away from the club he first played for as an 18-year-old in 2002.

"I've still not renewed," he told El Pais when asked if it was an option to leave.

"I've experienced a lot of sensations I've not known before, but I think they're normal. It's a scenario which three years ago I could never have imagined.

"Let's say I'm thinking about my future when before I wasn't."

Asked whether he needed to be shown more respect by the club in order to commit his future to them, he added: "We all like to be appreciated, valued and respected.

"I have always felt affection and respect from everyone here, but it's also clear that at this club you can never lose respect towards people that have given their lives for these colours.

"That should never be lost, and sometimes you get the sensation that it is."

Earlier this year, Iniesta said it had always been his aim to retire at Barca and that he would not compete against them if he ever decided to leave.

The Barcelona board have come under increasing criticism in recent weeks following the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar hit out at the board, saying they do not deserve to be at Barca, and 2015 presidential candidate Agusti Benedito will launch a vote of no confidence in September.

An online campaign calling for president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign was condemned by the club, while Joan Laporta claimed that only Bartomeu's departure could guarantee Lionel Messi's happiness at the Camp Nou.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.