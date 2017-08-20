Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Leeds striker Chris Wood joins Burnley for club record fee

Chris Wood joined Leeds in 2015.

Burnley have announced the signing of Leeds striker Chris Wood on a four-year contract.

Wood, 25, arrives for a club record fee reported to be £15 million and is Burnley's sixth signing of the summer.

The New Zealand international was the top goal scorer in the Championship, hitting 27 goals for Leeds, who finished seventh.

"My ambition has been to play in the Premier League for years," Wood told Burnley's official website.

"I've had tastes of being in there but I've never had the chance to give it a proper bash.

"Coming here I feel I've got a proper opportunity to do that. I've never started a Premier League game and this what I want to do.

"This is a club that wants to stay in the Premier League for years to come and it's going that way.

"The squad has done fantastically over the last couple of years to put themselves in the position they are now.

"There have been some great additions this summer, which I'm sure has given everyone an added boost, to move forward and cement us as a Premier League team and looking on further up the league.

"The manager has given me a lot of confidence and backed me to bring me here, which is what you want.

"I've still got a lot of good years ahead of me. I've got lots of ambitions to achieve in the future. I've got goals and dreams that I want to achieve and it starts here."

