Samir Nasri leaves Manchester City to join Antalyaspor

Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Iniesta action vs Madrid 170813

Iniesta warns that he could leave Barca

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Burnley break transfer record to sign Wood

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Nasri leaves Man City to join Antalyaspor

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

O'Neill close to joining Excelsior - source

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read

Coutinho exit would seal 'selling club' status

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Harry Kane

Kane: Shut the transfer window earlier

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Barca deny Messi talk after Laporta claim

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Inter are failing to get the contribution that was expected from midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Valencia close in on Kondogbia loan deal

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson, Bramall join Birmingham on loan

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Brighton break record to sign Izquierdo

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Nikola Kalinic

Kalinic to undergo AC Milan medical

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Sakho is 'much too expensive' - De Boer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Paulinho can be replaced in China - Zheng

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Bart Schenkeveld

Schenkeveld joins City from PEC Zwolle

Melbourne City AAP
Read
Goncalo Guedes

Guedes set for Valencia loan - sources

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Lionel Messi

LIVE: Messi 'considering' Barca exit

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Alexis Sanchez.

City to bump Alexis offer up to £70m

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Kyle Walker

Early transfer deadline better for Prem - Pep

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Swans near deal for Hull's Clucas - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

City's Nasri set to make Antalyaspor move

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Samir Nasri leaves Manchester City to join Antalyaspor

Don Hutchison joins Layla Anna-Lee to explain why you shouldn't write off Everton's chances against Manchester City.
Alison Bender and Mark Ogden discuss whether Lionel Messi to Manchester City is likely to happen.
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson admits he did not think twice about joining the club from Benfica to play under Pep Guardiola.
The ESPN FC panel share their predictions for Monday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Everton.
Don Hutchison joins Layla Anna-Lee to explain why a move for Jonny Evans would be 'no bad thing' for Manchester City.

Manchester City have confirmed that Samir Nasri has signed for Turkey Super Lig club Antalyaspor.

Nasri, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, leaves City after six seasons having helped them win two Premier League titles and the League Cup.

The 30-year-old had looked impressive for City in preseason but was omitted from the squad for their opening game at Brighton last Saturday.

City had hoped to recoup around £10 million for the former Arsenal player, who has two years remaining on his contract.

The club said on their official Twitter account: ".@SamNasri19's six year stay at #ManCity has come to an end. He's signed for Turkish side @Antalyaspor.

"Thank you for some brilliant memories, @SamNasri19 and all the best at @Antalyaspor and for the rest of your career!"

Nasri joined City for £25m in 2011 and made 129 Premier League appearances for the club.

He suffered a serious tendon injury in October 2015 that ruled him out for six months and has made just six appearances for the club since then.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.