Samir Nasri leaves Manchester City to join Antalyaspor
Manchester City have confirmed that Samir Nasri has signed for Turkey Super Lig club Antalyaspor.
Nasri, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, leaves City after six seasons having helped them win two Premier League titles and the League Cup.
The 30-year-old had looked impressive for City in preseason but was omitted from the squad for their opening game at Brighton last Saturday.
City had hoped to recoup around £10 million for the former Arsenal player, who has two years remaining on his contract.
The club said on their official Twitter account: ".@SamNasri19's six year stay at #ManCity has come to an end. He's signed for Turkish side @Antalyaspor.
"Thank you for some brilliant memories, @SamNasri19 and all the best at @Antalyaspor and for the rest of your career!"
Nasri joined City for £25m in 2011 and made 129 Premier League appearances for the club.
He suffered a serious tendon injury in October 2015 that ruled him out for six months and has made just six appearances for the club since then.
