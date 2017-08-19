Tottenham striker Harry Kane: Shut transfer window before season starts

The ESPN FC crew discuss Tottenham's run of bad results at Wembley and how they can overcome that this season.

LONDON -- Tottenham striker Harry Kane has backed proposals to close the transfer window before the start of the season, saying the fact that it runs until Aug. 31 means some players find it hard to concentrate.

The window closes almost three weeks after the start of the Premier League campaign, but clubs will vote on potential changes -- including closing it before the season -- on Sept. 7.

Players including Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Everton's Ross Barkley -- wanted by Spurs -- have not featured in the opening two matches, with their futures remaining unresolved.

Spurs are among the clubs expected to be busy in the final 10 days of the window and Kane, speaking after the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Wembley, said: "I know it's been talked about closing it before the start of the season and I think that would be good.

"When the season starts it would be good to just have everyone where they are and you could get on with the season.

"At the moment, there's players going here and there and there's a lot of talk about it. It's hard for some players to concentrate on the season.

"We'll see what happens in the future, but in my opinion it'd be good to end it when the season starts."

Tottenham completed their first signing of the summer on Friday, breaking their transfer record to bring in Davinson Sanchez from Ajax, and manager Mauricio Pochettino has targeted three more additions.

"At most clubs now, they wait until the last minute to see who is available and see who they can get, and it's understandable," Kane added. "Why wouldn't teams do that?"

Pochettino has previously backed closing the window before the season starts but on Friday the Spurs manager told a news conference he was undecided.

"That is a question we need to talk about internally and then decide," he said. "I think when you have more time, maybe you can have better ideas, more possibilities in the period.

"But it's not a matter that worries me or concerns me a lot. I think for me it's the same, to stop before the start or after."

Kevin Wimmer and Moussa Sissoko, both on the bench for Sunday's defeat, are among the players who could still leave Spurs this month but Kane said: "We've got a good squad, you saw that.

"The manager will decide who he wants and we'll go from there.

"It wasn't like we played badly and Chelsea were better than us. They had two or three chances and they scored two of them. We had eight or nine and we only scored one."

