Valencia seal move for Geoffrey Kondogbia on initial loan

Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia completed his move to Valencia on Monday on an initial loan with an option to buy.

Kondogbia arrived at Valencia on Sunday and told reporters: "I'm delighted to be here." Inter were initially reluctant to lose the 24-year-old -- who had asked to make the move -- but the clubs eventually reached an agreement.

Kondogbia has experience in La Liga, having played for Sevilla in the 2012-13 season before being sold to Monaco, where he spent two seasons before Inter took him to Italy, where he signed a five-year contract in 2015.

He made 50 Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri but reportedly fell out with the club's management this summer.

🎥Un auténtico 🐂 para el centro del campo



¿No le has visto? @Geo_Kondogbia, en acción 😏👇 https://t.co/HQtSKt1vE1 — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) August 21, 2017

He is Valencia's fifth summer arrival following the signings of Nemanja Maksimovic, Norberto Neto, Gabriel Paulista and Jeison Murillo. The 2002 and 2004 Spanish champions opened their new La Liga campaign with a 1-0 home win over Las Palmas at the weekend.

Valencia will reportedly loan Portugal international winger Joao Cancelo to Inter for the 2017-18 campaign as part of the deal. Superdeporte reported Cancelo as saying: "I leave the club being a better player and person.

"Valencia was always my home and I would have stayed here for ever. From now on I will be another fan -- I will always support Valencia."

Meanwhile, Goncalo Guedes is set to join on loan from Paris Saint-Germain shortly, sources close to both clubs have told ESPN FC.

The Portugal international was left out of the PSG squad for Sunday's 6-2 thrashing of Toulouse and it was widely reported that was due to his imminent inclusion in a deal for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.