Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
 By Adriana Garcia
Valencia close in on loan deal for Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia

Inter are failing to get the contribution that was expected from midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Geoffrey Kondogbia has arrived in Valencia ahead of a loan from Inter Milan.

Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is to have a medical at Valencia on Monday ahead of a proposed season-long loan move.

Kondogbia arrived at Valencia on Sunday and told reporters: "I'm delighted to be here."

Inter were initially reluctant to lose the 24-year-old -- who had asked to make the move -- but the clubs appear to have reached an agreement.

Valencia will reportedly loan Portugal international winger Joao Cancelo to Inter for the 2017-18 campaign as part of the deal.

Superdeporte reported Cancelo as saying: "I leave the club being a better player and person.

"Valencia was always my home and I would have stayed here for ever. From now on I will be another fan -- I will always support Valencia."

Kondogbia has experience in La Liga, having played for Sevilla in the 2012-13 season before being sold to Monaco.

He will become Valencia's fifth summer arrival following the signings of Nemanja Maksimovic, Norberto Neto, Gabriel Paulista and Jeison Murillo.

Meanwhile, Goncalo Guedes is set to join on loan from Paris Saint-Germain shortly, sources close to both clubs have told ESPN FC.

The Portugal international was left out of the PSG squad for Sunday's 6-2 thrashing of Toulouse and it was widely reported that was due to his imminent inclusion in a deal for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

