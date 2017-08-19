Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Next
 By Peter O'Rourke
Carl Jenkinson, Cohen Bramall join Birmingham on season-long loans

The FC crew debate the questionable offside call that may have played a part in Arsenal's tough defeat at Stoke City.
Jese scored the lone goal of the game on his Stoke City debut to help the Potters hold off Arsenal at home.
Arsenal's Arsene Wenger believes the transfer window should be closed before the start of the season to avoid playing the same players more than twice.

Arsenal duo Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall have joined Birmingham on season-long loan deals, the Championship club have confirmed.

Arsene Wenger said over the weekend he was willing to let some players leave in an effort to free up space in his Arsenal squad and the defensive pair have been registered in time to feature against Bournemouth in Tuesday's Carabao Cup second round tie.

Jenkinson's future at Arsenal has been up in the air all summer after he was omitted from the club's squad during preseason plans and he has not featured so far this season.

The 25-year-old found himself out of favour at Arsenal last season, making just one appearance in the Premier League.

Jenkinson returned from a lengthy spell out of action last October after suffering a serious knee injury on loan at West Ham in January 2016, but found himself down the pecking order in Wenger's first-team plans.

The one-cap England international almost joined Crystal Palace during the January transfer window, but the move fell through at the final minute and Jenkinson found himself back on the sidelines at the Emirates for the second half of last season.

A number of Premier League clubs have been tracking Jenkinson, but Birmingham have moved to offer him a move to St Andrew's as Harry Redknapp looks to build a team capable of challenging for promotion this season.

Jenkinson will be joined at Arsenal by Gunners teammate Bramall, who joined Arsenal last January from non-league Hednesford Town after a successful trial..

Bramall has impressed since joining Arsenal and featured on their preseason tour of Asia and Australia and was handed a first-team squad number this season.

However, Arsenal are well-stocked in the left-back department and they feel Bramall would benefit by going out on loan and getting regular first-team footbal under his belt.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Southampton striker Sam Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn, is also close to agreeing a temporary move, sources have told ESPN FC.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

