Carl Jenkinson, Cohen Bramall set for Birmingham loan - sources

Arsenal duo Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall are set to join Birmingham City on loan, sources close to the Premier League side have told ESPN FC.

Arsene Wenger said over the weekend he was willing to let some players leave in an effort to free up space in his Arsenal squad.

Jenkinson's future at Arsenal has been up in the air all summer after he was omitted from the club's squad during preseason plans and he has not featured so far this season.

The 25-year-old found himself out of favour at Arsenal last season, making just one appearance in the Premier League.

Jenkinson returned from a lengthy spell out of action last October after suffering a serious knee injury on loan at West Ham in January 2016, but found himself down the pecking order in Wenger's first-team plans.

The one-cap England international almost joined Crystal Palace during the January transfer window, but the move fell through at the final minute and Jenkinson found himself back on the sidelines at the Emirates for the second half of last season.

A number of Premier League clubs have been tracking Jenkinson, but Birmingham have moved to offer the England international a move to St Andrew's on a season-long loan as Harry Redknapp looks to build a team capable of challenging for promotion this season.

Jenkinson will be joined at Arsenal by Gunners teammate Bramall, who joined Arsenal last January from non-league Hednesford Town after a successful trial, and Southampton striker Sam Gallagher.

Bramall has impressed since joining Arsenal and featured on their preseason tour of Asia and Australia and was handed a first-team squad number this season.

However, Arsenal are well-stocked in the left-back department and they feel Bramall would benefit by going out on loan and getting regular first-team footbal under his belt.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn, is also close to agreeing a temporary move.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.