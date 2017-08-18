Brighton break transfer record to sign Brugge winger Jose Izquierdo

Izquierdo scored 14 goals in 28 appearances for Club Brugge last year.

Brighton have completed the club-record signing of Colombia international winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge.

Izquierdo, 25, has signed a four-year deal and joins for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £13.5 million.

Izquierdo, who scored 14 goals in 28 appearances for Club Brugge last year, is in line to make his debut for the Seagulls in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against Barnet if he receives the necessary clearance in time.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton told the club's official website: "This has been a very complex deal, but I am absolutely delighted we are finally in a position to confirm it is completed.

"I would like to thank all those involved for their hard work, and I'm delighted Jose is now able to begin work.

"He has already been in Brighton and Hove for a period of time and been able to meet his new colleagues, but has not been permitted to train with us -- so he is now very keen to get started.

"He's a very exciting player to watch, and along with that excitement he will bring pace and creativity to the team. He also has an excellent goal-scoring record."

Izquierdo, who featured in Colombia's friendly matches against Cameroon and Spain earlier this summer, won the Golden Shoe -- Belgium's Player of the Year award -- in 2015-16.