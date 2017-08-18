Paulinho can be replaced by 'lots of players' at Guangzhou - Zheng

Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Nikola Kalinic

Kalinic to undergo AC Milan medical

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Sakho is 'much too expensive' - De Boer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Paulinho can be replaced in China - Zheng

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Bart Schenkeveld

Schenkeveld joins City from PEC Zwolle

Melbourne City AAP
Read
Lionel Messi

LIVE: Messi 'considering' Barca exit

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Alexis Sanchez.

City to bump Alexis offer up to £70m

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Kyle Walker

Early transfer deadline better for Prem - Pep

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Swans near deal for Hull's Clucas - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

City's Nasri set to make Antalyaspor move

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

BVB: Dembele to Barcelona less than 50%

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Nice's Seri set for Barcelona move - reports

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibra to sign new Utd deal this week - source

Transfers Andy Mitten
Read

Palace's Parish questions FFP compliance

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Dembele holdout warning to all clubs - CEO

Transfers Stefan Buczko
Read
Marco Asensio.

Asensio set for €500m buyout clause

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Leeds accept Burnley bid for striker Wood

Transfers PA Sport
Read

BVB stand firm on Dembele despite exile

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Valencia sign defender Murillo from Inter Milan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Read
Jordan Smith & Jelle Van Damme

Van Damme exits Galaxy to join Antwerp

LA Galaxy ESPN staff
Read
 By Michael Church
Share
Tweet
   

Paulinho can be replaced by 'lots of players' at Guangzhou - Zheng

AFC CL quarterfinal between the SIPG, and Evergrande promises much watch football says FC's Jason Dasey and Dez Corkhill.
Guangzhou R and F held Shandong Luneng to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at the Yuexiushan Stadium in Guangzhou.

Captain Zheng Zhi is confident Guangzhou Evergrande can continue their remarkable run of success at domestic and continental level, despite the loss of influential midfielder Paulinho following the Brazilian's transfer to Barcelona last week.

Paulinho's performances and goals have been vital to Luiz Felipe Scolari's side this season. The 29-year-old scored seven times in the Chinese Super League (CSL), including the winner against Beijing Guoan in March, as the champions move towards yet another domestic title.

The Brazilian's involvement in the AFC Champions League (ACL) has been just as important, with the former Tottenham Hotspur man grabbing both goals as Guangzhou eliminated Japanese champions Kashima Antlers on the away goals rule in the Round of 16.

But despite the loss of such a key figure, veteran midfielder Zheng believes Evergrande can continue to be successful without his former teammate. Zheng partnered Paulinho at the heart of the Guangzhou team during the Brazilian's two-year stint in China.

"Now, when we talk about Paulinho we are talking about a Barcelona player," Zheng said. "Paulinho's a great player and was an important member of our team.

"But every team has players come and go. Of course, his departure will have some impact on us, but we believe his spot can be filled by lots of players in our team."

Before moving to Barcelona, Paulinho helped Guangzhou Evergrande win two CSL titles.

Guangzhou have won the CSL on each of the last six occasions, and lead Shanghai SIPG by eight points, with just seven games remaining.

The club also won the ACL in 2013 and 2015 and take on Shanghai SIPG in the first leg of the quarterfinals of this year's competition on Tuesday evening. There are doubts over the availability over Huang Bowen due to fitness concerns, but Zheng retains confidence in the Evergrande squad.

"We have won so many titles over the years, and it was not because of one player, it was down to the achievements of the team," said Zheng, who has been an integral part of Guangzhou's success since joining the club in 2010 from Celtic.

"We all contributed to the team and I have no doubt our midfield players will help the team a lot."

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch

 

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.