Swansea nearing deal for Hull City's Samuel Clucas - sources

Swansea City are poised to secure the signing of Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas, sources have told ESPN FC.

Hull boss Leonid Slutsky confirmed on Saturday that Clucas missed Saturday's defeat at Queens Park Rangers because he was close to a move to another club and sources say that Swansea is that club.

Clucas is expected to travel to Wales for talks and a medical at Swansea on Monday with the Premier League side hopeful of securing his signature inside the next 24 hours.

Sam Clucas was one of Hull's best players last season.

Swansea boss Paul Clement is keen to add to his midfield options after finally selling Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton earlier this week and Clucas is among his top targets.

Burnley have also been chasing Clucas and have had had two bids rejected for the 26-year-old, but Swansea have moved in to agree a fee in the region of £12 million with Hull for Clucas.

Clucas was one of Hull's shining lights last season despite their relegation to the Championship, having missed just one Premier League game all season and Swansea are ready to offer him the chance to return to the Premier League.

