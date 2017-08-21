Swansea nearing deal for Hull City's Samuel Clucas - sources

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
0
LIVE 9'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
LIVE 77'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Internazionale
Fiorentina
2
0
LIVE 76'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
2
1
LIVE 64'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Alexis Sanchez.

LIVE: City to bump Alexis offer up to £70m

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Swans near deal for Hull's Clucas - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

City's Nasri set to make Antalyaspor move

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

BVB: Dembele to Barcelona less than 50%

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Nice's Seri set for Barcelona move - reports

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibra to sign new Utd deal this week - source

Transfers Andy Mitten
Read

Palace's Parish questions FFP compliance

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Dembele holdout warning to all clubs - CEO

Transfers Stefan Buczko
Read
Marco Asensio.

Asensio set for €500m buyout clause

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Leeds accept Burnley bid for striker Wood

Transfers PA Sport
Read

BVB stand firm on Dembele despite exile

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Valencia sign defender Murillo from Inter Milan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Read
Jordan Smith & Jelle Van Damme

Van Damme exits Galaxy to join Antwerp

LA Galaxy ESPN staff
Read

Draxler sale not an option for PSG - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Genoa sign defender Rossettini from Torino

Transfers PA Sport
Read
German Pezzella

Fiorentina sign Pezzella on loan from Betis

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Sigurdsson hopes to feature vs. Man City

Everton Mark Ogden
Read

Everton want a striker, winger - sources

Everton Mark Ogden
Read
Davinson Sanchez in action for Ajax during the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Tottenham sign Ajax's Sanchez for €40m

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
 By Peter O'Rourke
Share
Tweet
   

Swansea nearing deal for Hull City's Samuel Clucas - sources

Paul Clement feels Swansea must sign a few players to be competitive this season in the league after losing Sigurdsson.

Swansea City are poised to secure the signing of Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas, sources have told ESPN FC.

Hull boss Leonid Slutsky confirmed on Saturday that Clucas missed Saturday's defeat at Queens Park Rangers because he was close to a move to another club and sources say that Swansea is that club.

Clucas is expected to travel to Wales for talks and a medical at Swansea on Monday with the Premier League side hopeful of securing his signature inside the next 24 hours.

Sam Clucas was one of Hull's best players last season.

Swansea boss Paul Clement is keen to add to his midfield options after finally selling Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton earlier this week and Clucas is among his top targets.

Burnley have also been chasing Clucas and have had had two bids rejected for the 26-year-old, but Swansea have moved in to agree a fee in the region of £12 million with Hull for Clucas.

Clucas was one of Hull's shining lights last season despite their relegation to the Championship, having missed just one Premier League game all season and Swansea are ready to offer him the chance to return to the Premier League.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.