Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri set to make Antalyaspor move

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has arrived in Turkey to finalise a move to Super Lig club Antalyaspor.

Nasri, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, is expected to make a permanent switch from the Etihad Stadium.

The 30-year-old had looked impressive for City in preseason but was omitted from the squad for their opening game at Brighton last Saturday.

City had hoped to recoup around £10million for the former Arsenal player, who has two years remaining on his contract.

Nasri joined City for £25 million in 2011 and made 129 Premier League appearances for the club -- winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

He suffered a serious tendon injury in October 2015 that ruled him out for six months and has made just six appearances for the club since then.

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.