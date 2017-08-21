Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri set to make Antalyaspor move

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
0
1
LIVE 50'
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
0
LIVE 6'
Game Details
Crotone
AC Milan
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
Fiorentina
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
Next
Alexis Sanchez.

LIVE: City to bump Alexis offer up to £70m

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
BVB: Dembele to Barcelona less than 50%

Transfers Sam Marsden
Nice's Seri set for Barcelona move - reports

Transfers Sam Marsden
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibra to sign new Utd deal this week - source

Transfers Andy Mitten
Palace's Parish questions FFP compliance

Transfers PA Sport
Dembele holdout warning to all clubs - CEO

Transfers Stefan Buczko
Marco Asensio.

Asensio set for €500m buyout clause

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Leeds accept Burnley bid for striker Wood

Transfers PA Sport
BVB stand firm on Dembele despite exile

Transfers ESPN staff
Valencia sign defender Murillo from Inter Milan

Transfers ESPN staff
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Jordan Smith & Jelle Van Damme

Van Damme exits Galaxy to join Antwerp

LA Galaxy ESPN staff
Draxler sale not an option for PSG - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Genoa sign defender Rossettini from Torino

Transfers PA Sport
German Pezzella

Fiorentina sign Pezzella on loan from Betis

Transfers PA Sport
Sigurdsson hopes to feature vs. Man City

Everton Mark Ogden
Everton want a striker, winger - sources

Everton Mark Ogden
Davinson Sanchez in action for Ajax during the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Tottenham sign Ajax's Sanchez for €40m

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Gabriel leaves Arsenal for Valencia move

Transfers Mattias Karen
Matuidi seals switch to Juventus from PSG

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri set to make Antalyaspor move

Don Hutchison joins Layla Anna-Lee to explain why you shouldn't write off Everton's chances against Manchester City.

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has arrived in Turkey to finalise a move to Super Lig club Antalyaspor.

Nasri, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, is expected to make a permanent switch from the Etihad Stadium.

The 30-year-old had looked impressive for City in preseason but was omitted from the squad for their opening game at Brighton last Saturday.

City had hoped to recoup around £10million for the former Arsenal player, who has two years remaining on his contract.

Nasri joined City for £25 million in 2011 and made 129 Premier League appearances for the club -- winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

He suffered a serious tendon injury in October 2015 that ruled him out for six months and has made just six appearances for the club since then.

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

Comments

