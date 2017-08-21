Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri set for Barcelona move - reports

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
0
1
LIVE 49'
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
0
LIVE 4'
Game Details
Crotone
AC Milan
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
Fiorentina
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
Alexis Sanchez.

LIVE: City to bump Alexis offer up to £70m

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
City's Nasri set to make Antalyaspor move

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
BVB: Dembele to Barcelona less than 50%

Transfers Sam Marsden
Nice's Seri set for Barcelona move - reports

Transfers Sam Marsden
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibra to sign new Utd deal this week - source

Transfers Andy Mitten
Palace's Parish questions FFP compliance

Transfers PA Sport
Dembele holdout warning to all clubs - CEO

Transfers Stefan Buczko
Marco Asensio.

Asensio set for €500m buyout clause

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Leeds accept Burnley bid for striker Wood

Transfers PA Sport
BVB stand firm on Dembele despite exile

Transfers ESPN staff
Valencia sign defender Murillo from Inter Milan

Transfers ESPN staff
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Jordan Smith & Jelle Van Damme

Van Damme exits Galaxy to join Antwerp

LA Galaxy ESPN staff
Draxler sale not an option for PSG - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Genoa sign defender Rossettini from Torino

Transfers PA Sport
German Pezzella

Fiorentina sign Pezzella on loan from Betis

Transfers PA Sport
Sigurdsson hopes to feature vs. Man City

Everton Mark Ogden
Everton want a striker, winger - sources

Everton Mark Ogden
Davinson Sanchez in action for Ajax during the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Tottenham sign Ajax's Sanchez for €40m

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Gabriel leaves Arsenal for Valencia move

Transfers Mattias Karen
 By Samuel Marsden
Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri set for Barcelona move - reports

With the 2017/18 La Liga season set to begin, Mark Donaldson and Paul Mariner give their first week picks.

Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri is waiting "to see what happens" with his future amid reports that he is set for a €40 million move to Barcelona.

Both Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo reported that Barca expect to finalise a deal for the Ivory Coast international in the coming days.

But speaking after his side's win over Guingamp on Saturday, he told reporters: "I'm not in contact with anyone.

"I focus on what I have to do. If my agents and Barcelona see each other and talk, I don't know anything about that.

"If it happens, it happens. I'm still a Nice player today, and we'll see what happens later."

Nice host Napoli in a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, looking to turn around a 2-0 deficit from the first leg, and Seri said: "It's not the time to think about it.

"There are a lot of things to do, notably our qualification, and that's the most important thing for me."

Meanwhile, Nice manager Lucien Favre reacted with surprise when told Barca were said to be close to signing Seri, telling a news conference: "An agreement is imminent for the transfer of Jean Michael Seri to Barca?

"Are you serious? I can't imagine life without Seri. But as long as the transfer window is open, like a lot of clubs, we're in uncertainty.

"I can't tell you any more, I don't know anything at all."

Mundo Deportivo reported that Seri has an agreement with Nice that would allow him to leave for an offer of €40 million.

Barca have already signed Marlon Santos, Gerard Deulofeu, Nelson Semedo and Paulinho this summer, and remain hopeful of doing deals for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

