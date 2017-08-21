Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish questions FFP compliance

Frank de Boer feels despite Palace's two consecutive defeats, they possess the intensity to turn it around.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has said he cannot understand how some football clubs are adhering to financial fair play (FFP) rules given the number of large transfer deals.

Numerous Premier League clubs have broken their transfer records this summer, with fees regularly surpassing £20 million.

FFP is linked to the revenue of clubs and is designed to limit losses and control spending.

And Parish told BBC Five Live's Sportsweek: "What's returned to football are the big-money owners, the win at all costs owners, almost bottomless pockets.

"I'd love to see how it all fits with financial fair play, by the way, because I just can't see how half of this fits with that because the revenue of the clubs hasn't grown this year.

"I'm not accusing people of anything. I just don't understand the numbers for some of the clubs that they're spending, that are being quoted, and how you can make that fit over a period with financial fair play."

Parish said he did not expect "normality" to return to the transfer window between now and Aug. 31.

"This window has been simply incredible," he added. "Have all the big guns gone first and then the rest of us are going to try and create some normality in the market?

"I don't think so. I think it's like anything. If the most expensive house is more expensive, then then next one down is more expensive and it drags everything up, so it's difficult to set budgets right now."