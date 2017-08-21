Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish questions FFP compliance

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
LIVE 60'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atalanta
AS Roma
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
AC Milan
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Internazionale
Fiorentina
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
2
0
LIVE 58'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Palace's Parish questions FFP compliance

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Alexis Sanchez.

LIVE: City to bump Alexis offer up to £70m

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Dembele holdout warning to all clubs - CEO

Transfers Stefan Buczko
Read
Marco Asensio.

Asensio set for €500m buyout clause

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Leeds accept Burnley bid for striker Wood

Transfers PA Sport
Read

BVB stand firm on Dembele despite exile

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Valencia sign defender Murillo from Inter Milan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Read
Jordan Smith & Jelle Van Damme

Van Damme exits Galaxy to join Antwerp

LA Galaxy ESPN staff
Read

Draxler sale not an option for PSG - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Genoa sign defender Rossettini from Torino

Transfers PA Sport
Read
German Pezzella

Fiorentina sign Pezzella on loan from Betis

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Sigurdsson hopes to feature vs. Man City

Everton Mark Ogden
Read

Everton want a striker, winger - sources

Everton Mark Ogden
Read
Davinson Sanchez in action for Ajax during the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Tottenham sign Ajax's Sanchez for €40m

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Gabriel leaves Arsenal for Valencia move

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Matuidi seals switch to Juventus from PSG

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Liverpool reject third Coutinho bid - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Conte laughs off Costa mistreatment claim

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Pochettino wants four new Spurs signings

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish questions FFP compliance

Frank de Boer feels despite Palace's two consecutive defeats, they possess the intensity to turn it around.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has said he cannot understand how some football clubs are adhering to financial fair play (FFP) rules given the number of large transfer deals.

Numerous Premier League clubs have broken their transfer records this summer, with fees regularly surpassing £20 million.

FFP is linked to the revenue of clubs and is designed to limit losses and control spending.

And Parish told BBC Five Live's Sportsweek: "What's returned to football are the big-money owners, the win at all costs owners, almost bottomless pockets.

"I'd love to see how it all fits with financial fair play, by the way, because I just can't see how half of this fits with that because the revenue of the clubs hasn't grown this year.

"I'm not accusing people of anything. I just don't understand the numbers for some of the clubs that they're spending, that are being quoted, and how you can make that fit over a period with financial fair play."

Parish said he did not expect "normality" to return to the transfer window between now and Aug. 31.

"This window has been simply incredible," he added. "Have all the big guns gone first and then the rest of us are going to try and create some normality in the market?

"I don't think so. I think it's like anything. If the most expensive house is more expensive, then then next one down is more expensive and it drags everything up, so it's difficult to set budgets right now."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.