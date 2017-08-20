Leeds accept Burnley's bid for striker Chris Wood

Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Marco Asensio.

LIVE: Asensio set for €500m buyout clause

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Leeds accept Burnley bid for striker Wood

Transfers PA Sport
Read

BVB stand firm on Dembele despite exile

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Valencia sign defender Murillo from Inter Milan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Read
Jordan Smith & Jelle Van Damme

Van Damme exits Galaxy to join Antwerp

LA Galaxy ESPN staff
Read

Draxler sale not an option for PSG - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Genoa sign defender Rossettini from Torino

Transfers PA Sport
Read
German Pezzella

Fiorentina sign Pezzella on loan from Betis

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Sigurdsson hopes to feature vs. Man City

Everton Mark Ogden
Read

Everton want a striker, winger - sources

Everton Mark Ogden
Read
Davinson Sanchez in action for Ajax during the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Tottenham sign Ajax's Sanchez for €40m

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Gabriel leaves Arsenal for Valencia move

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Matuidi seals switch to Juventus from PSG

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Liverpool reject third Coutinho bid - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Conte laughs off Costa mistreatment claim

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Pochettino wants four new Spurs signings

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Man City bid for Evans rejected by WBA

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Draxler not interested in PSG exit - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Beppe Marotta

Juve could add three more players - Marotta

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
 By PA Sport
Leeds accept Burnley's bid for striker Chris Wood

Chris Wood is set to move to the Premier League with Burnley.

Leeds United have accepted a bid from Burnley for striker Chris Wood.

The New Zealand international ruled himself out of Leeds' win at Sunderland, saying "I do not feel it is right that I play," and United boss Thomas Christiansen expects the move to go through after a medical.

Wood, who scored 30 goals last season, has been the subject of three bids from the Premier League side this summer and Leeds have accepted the third after Wood expressed a desire to leave despite being offered a new deal.

"Due to strong interest from a Premier League team, the ongoing discussions with the club, and given it has always been my ambition to play at the highest level, I don't feel it is right that I play today," he wrote on Twitter ahead of the clash.

"I wish the team all the best and hope the lads can pick up the 3 points."

Leeds did just that, Samu Saiz and Stuart Dallas scoring in Wood's absence.

"When one player doesn't want to stay, there is nothing I can do. I only want players who are 100 percent with the team,'' Christiansen told Sky Sports after the game, adding that the club had accepted Burnley's offer and a medical would now go ahead.

"The possibility to go to a Premier League club is interesting for him, and probably the money is also much better," Christiansen added. "But he was recognised and appreciated player at this club and everyone has to respect his decision.

"He's a professional and if that's his thought we have to respect it. I personally hope he will do fine. I don't have anything against him, he's a good guy, a good player and he's given until now what I expected of him.

"Now he's not part of the team so from now on I prepare not to speak about players who aren't mine."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche remained tight-lipped when quizzed about Wood's public statement after his team lost 1-0 to West Brom on Saturday.

"I choose to not look at other players in the public arena, I prefer to keep our business private so that's how it sits for me," he said.

Leeds signed Wood from Leicester in the summer of 2015 for a fee believed to be £3 million. They could get that back by up to 500 percent with Burnley's third bid reported to be worth north of £15m.

