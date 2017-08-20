Leeds accept Burnley's bid for striker Chris Wood

Chris Wood is set to move to the Premier League with Burnley.

Leeds United have accepted a bid from Burnley for striker Chris Wood.

The New Zealand international ruled himself out of Leeds' win at Sunderland, saying "I do not feel it is right that I play," and United boss Thomas Christiansen expects the move to go through after a medical.

Wood, who scored 30 goals last season, has been the subject of three bids from the Premier League side this summer and Leeds have accepted the third after Wood expressed a desire to leave despite being offered a new deal.

"Due to strong interest from a Premier League team, the ongoing discussions with the club, and given it has always been my ambition to play at the highest level, I don't feel it is right that I play today," he wrote on Twitter ahead of the clash.

"I wish the team all the best and hope the lads can pick up the 3 points."

Leeds did just that, Samu Saiz and Stuart Dallas scoring in Wood's absence.

"When one player doesn't want to stay, there is nothing I can do. I only want players who are 100 percent with the team,'' Christiansen told Sky Sports after the game, adding that the club had accepted Burnley's offer and a medical would now go ahead.

"The possibility to go to a Premier League club is interesting for him, and probably the money is also much better," Christiansen added. "But he was recognised and appreciated player at this club and everyone has to respect his decision.

"He's a professional and if that's his thought we have to respect it. I personally hope he will do fine. I don't have anything against him, he's a good guy, a good player and he's given until now what I expected of him.

"Now he's not part of the team so from now on I prepare not to speak about players who aren't mine."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche remained tight-lipped when quizzed about Wood's public statement after his team lost 1-0 to West Brom on Saturday.

"I choose to not look at other players in the public arena, I prefer to keep our business private so that's how it sits for me," he said.

Leeds signed Wood from Leicester in the summer of 2015 for a fee believed to be £3 million. They could get that back by up to 500 percent with Burnley's third bid reported to be worth north of £15m.