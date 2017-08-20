Borussia Dortmund stand firm on Barcelona target Ousmane Dembele

Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Cagliari
1
0
LIVE 14'
Game Details
Girona
Atletico Madrid
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Next
Marco Asensio.

LIVE: Asensio set for €500m buyout clause

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

BVB stand firm on Dembele despite exile

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Valencia sign defender Murillo from Inter Milan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Read
Jordan Smith & Jelle Van Damme

Van Damme exits Galaxy to join Antwerp

LA Galaxy ESPN staff
Read

Draxler sale not an option for PSG - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Genoa sign defender Rossettini from Torino

Transfers PA Sport
Read
German Pezzella

Fiorentina sign Pezzella on loan from Betis

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Sigurdsson hopes to feature vs. Man City

Everton Mark Ogden
Read

Everton want a striker, winger - sources

Everton Mark Ogden
Read
Davinson Sanchez in action for Ajax during the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Tottenham sign Ajax's Sanchez for €40m

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Gabriel leaves Arsenal for Valencia move

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Matuidi seals switch to Juventus from PSG

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Liverpool reject third Coutinho bid - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Conte laughs off Costa mistreatment claim

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Pochettino wants four new Spurs signings

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Man City bid for Evans rejected by WBA

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Draxler not interested in PSG exit - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Beppe Marotta

Juve could add three more players - Marotta

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Jose Mourinho ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Super Cup game against Real Madrid.

Mou thinks United summer spending over

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Borussia Dortmund stand firm on Barcelona target Ousmane Dembele

Steve Nicol and Sid Lowe discuss Barcelona's transfer needs as the club continue to pursue Coutinho and Dembele.
Dortmund manager Peter Bosz vows to focus only on the players in his squad while Ousmane Dembele remains on strike.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has stressed that Ousmane Dembele will only be allowed to join Barcelona if they meet his asking price despite the forward's exile.

Dembele, 20, is currently serving an indefinite suspension at Dortmund after skipping training last week and Zorc confirmed media reports that the player has returned to his home country.

"Dembele is currently in France," he told Sky Germany on Saturday. "We are in contact with him via an employee."

Even so, Dortmund remain adamant they will only sell Dembele if Barca meet their conditions.

Barcelona general manager Pep Segura said this week that he believed a deal for Dembele was close, but Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke reacted by saying the Catalan club have "not come a millimetre closer" to agreeing a deal.

BVB rejected an offer reported to be worth around €100 million earlier this month, and German magazine kicker claimed on Thursday that the Bundesliga club -- who are said to be demanding €150m -- had not heard back since.

Ousmane Dembele has returned to his native France while suspended by Dortmund.

Asked if there would be a last-minute deal, Zorc said: "We have a certain asking price. If [Barcelona] matches that, there will be a transfer. If not, then no.

"We will surely not wait until the last day [of the transfer window]. Currently, there is no offer that would allow us to make that transfer."

Dortmund have also had to contend with speculation that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could still try to force a move after the Gabon international suggested he remained keen to join AC Milan

BVB, though, had announced last month that their "internal window" to sell Aubameyang has passed and Zorc said: "This topic has been concluded.

"He had a window; now he is a BVB player this season. We are looking forward to many goals with him."

ESPN FC's Dortmund blogger, Stefan Buczko, contributed to this report.

