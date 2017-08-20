Borussia Dortmund stand firm on Barcelona target Ousmane Dembele

Steve Nicol and Sid Lowe discuss Barcelona's transfer needs as the club continue to pursue Coutinho and Dembele.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has stressed that Ousmane Dembele will only be allowed to join Barcelona if they meet his asking price despite the forward's exile.

Dembele, 20, is currently serving an indefinite suspension at Dortmund after skipping training last week and Zorc confirmed media reports that the player has returned to his home country.

"Dembele is currently in France," he told Sky Germany on Saturday. "We are in contact with him via an employee."

Even so, Dortmund remain adamant they will only sell Dembele if Barca meet their conditions.

Barcelona general manager Pep Segura said this week that he believed a deal for Dembele was close, but Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke reacted by saying the Catalan club have "not come a millimetre closer" to agreeing a deal.

BVB rejected an offer reported to be worth around €100 million earlier this month, and German magazine kicker claimed on Thursday that the Bundesliga club -- who are said to be demanding €150m -- had not heard back since.

Ousmane Dembele has returned to his native France while suspended by Dortmund.

Asked if there would be a last-minute deal, Zorc said: "We have a certain asking price. If [Barcelona] matches that, there will be a transfer. If not, then no.

"We will surely not wait until the last day [of the transfer window]. Currently, there is no offer that would allow us to make that transfer."

Dortmund have also had to contend with speculation that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could still try to force a move after the Gabon international suggested he remained keen to join AC Milan.

BVB, though, had announced last month that their "internal window" to sell Aubameyang has passed and Zorc said: "This topic has been concluded.

"He had a window; now he is a BVB player this season. We are looking forward to many goals with him."

