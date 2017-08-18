Valencia sign Colombia defender Jeison Murillo from Inter Milan

Jeison Murillo moved to Inter Milan in the summer of 2015.

Valencia have signed defender Jeison Murillo from Inter Milan, the club confirmed on Friday.

The Colombia international spent two seasons with Inter after impressing at the Copa America in 2015, but couldn't find space in new coach Luciano Spalletti's setup.

Valencia, who opened their La Liga season with a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas on Friday, announced the news in an issued statement.

"Valencia have reached an agreement with Inter for the transfer for two seasons with a mandatory purchase option for the Colombian international defender Jeison Murillo," the statement said.

Valencia earlier on Friday completed the signing of Arsenal centre-back Gabriel. Both players will be presented by the club on Saturday.

Murillo played a total of 102 games for Inter, scoring five times. He has scored once in 25 international appearances for his country.

