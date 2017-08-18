Valencia sign Colombia defender Jeison Murillo from Inter Milan

Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Metz
AS Monaco
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
0
0
LIVE 47'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
Pachuca
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Valencia sign defender Murillo from Inter Milan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Man City won't be bullied over Evans

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Read
Jordan Smith & Jelle Van Damme

Van Damme exits Galaxy to join Antwerp

LA Galaxy ESPN staff
Read

Draxler sale not an option for PSG - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Genoa sign defender Rossettini from Torino

Transfers PA Sport
Read
German Pezzella

Fiorentina sign Pezzella on loan from Betis

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Sigurdsson hopes to feature vs. Man City

Everton Mark Ogden
Read

Everton want a striker, winger - sources

Everton Mark Ogden
Read
Davinson Sanchez in action for Ajax during the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Tottenham sign Ajax's Sanchez for €40m

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Gabriel leaves Arsenal for Valencia move

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Matuidi seals switch to Juventus from PSG

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Liverpool reject third Coutinho bid - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Conte laughs off Costa mistreatment claim

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Pochettino wants four new Spurs signings

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Man City bid for Evans rejected by WBA

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Draxler not interested in PSG exit - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Beppe Marotta

Juve could add three more players - Marotta

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Jose Mourinho ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Super Cup game against Real Madrid.

Mou thinks United summer spending over

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
Kevin-Prince Boateng Las Palmas

Boateng completes move to Frankfurt

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Valencia sign Colombia defender Jeison Murillo from Inter Milan

Jeison Murillo moved to Inter Milan in the summer of 2015.

Valencia have signed defender Jeison Murillo from Inter Milan, the club confirmed on Friday.

The Colombia international spent two seasons with Inter after impressing at the Copa America in 2015, but couldn't find space in new coach Luciano Spalletti's setup.

Valencia, who opened their La Liga season with a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas on Friday, announced the news in an issued statement.

"Valencia have reached an agreement with Inter for the transfer for two seasons with a mandatory purchase option for the Colombian international defender Jeison Murillo," the statement said.

Valencia earlier on Friday completed the signing of Arsenal centre-back Gabriel. Both players will be presented by the club on Saturday.

Murillo played a total of 102 games for Inter, scoring five times. He has scored once in 25 international appearances for his country.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.