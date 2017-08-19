Everton's Ronald Koeman still wants another striker and winger - sources

Don Hutchison joins Layla Anna-Lee to explain why you shouldn't write off Everton's chances against Manchester City.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is determined to continue his club record summer spending spree by adding a striker and winger before the Aug. 31 transfer deadline, sources have told ESPN FC.

Koeman, who remains in the hunt for Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, refused to rule out a loan move for Chelsea's Diego Costa when asked about the Stamford Bridge forward earlier this week.

Having completed the £45m signing of Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson -- the biggest single transfer outlay in Everton's history -- Koeman has now spent in excess of £140m on new players since the end of last season.

But with Romelu Lukaku being sold to Manchester United for £90m, the Goodison Park boss remains concerned over the potency of attacking options and will make strenuous efforts to sign a proven Premier League goal scorer during the final days of the transfer window.

Despite Everton's huge spending in recent months -- Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen and Wayne Rooney have all arrived -- the money received for Lukaku has ensured that the club has so far made a net spend of just over £50m.

With Everton heavily eyeing Gylfi Sigurdsson, they debate his ability to be a difference maker for the club.

Everton co-owner Farshad Moshiri has promised Koeman significant funds to bolster the squad in order to make the club competitors for Champions League qualification and sources have told ESPN FC that the summer spending is not finished.

Arsenal have so far proved resistant to selling France forward Giroud, who scored a late winner as a substitute in last week's dramatic 4-3 win against Leicester City, while Costa has made it clear that he will only leave Chelsea for former club Atletico Madrid.

Koeman is confident of securing a top-class forward, however, and is also keen to sign a winger, with Yannick Bolasie expected to be sidelined until the new year with a long-term knee injury.

Emre Mor, the Borussia Dortmund youngster, is one of the players on Koeman's list of targets to fill the void left by Bolasie's injury.

Mor's proposed move to Inter Milan collapsed earlier this week, boosting Everton's hopes of striking a deal for the player.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_