Liverpool reject third Philippe Coutinho bid from Barcelona - source

Jurgen Klopp offers little to update Liverpool's saga with Coutinho, but says the midfielder has kept a positive attitude.

Steve Nicol says Philippe Coutinho might be upset about it, but Liverpool should not give in to his transfer request.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson refused to expand on speculation linking Philippe Coutinho with a move to Barcelona.

LIVERPOOL -- Liverpool have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, a source has told ESPN FC.

The bid was immediately rejected by Liverpool, who maintain their stance that Coutinho will not be leaving Anfield this summer.

The latest offer was worth £118 million (€129m) including £36.5 worth of add-ons, according to The Times. That follows two previous rejected bids from the Catalan side worth £72m and £90m.

Sources close to Liverpool say it does not matter what Barca offer for Coutinho, as they will not sell the player at any price.

Coutinho handed in a transfer request last week and has not featured in Liverpool's first two games of the season.

Prior to the Brazilian's request, Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, released a statement saying saying "no offers for Philippe will be considered."

Meanwhile, Barcelona's sporting director Robert Fernandez recently acknowledged the difficulty in signing Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele because of their clubs reluctance to sell.

Coutinho signed a five-year contract at Anfield in January, which made him the club's highest-paid player, with Liverpool ensuring no release clause was inserted as part of the new deal.

