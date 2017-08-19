Liverpool reject third Philippe Coutinho bid from Barcelona - source

Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
2
0
LIVE 45'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Metz
AS Monaco
0
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
0
1
ESPN3 LIVE 36'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
1
2
LIVE 36'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
2:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
Pachuca
12:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

LIVE: Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Read

Genoa sign defender Rossettini from Torino

Transfers PA Sport
Read
German Pezzella

Fiorentina sign Pezzella on loan from Betis

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Sigurdsson hopes to feature vs. Man City

Everton Mark Ogden
Read

Everton want a striker, winger - sources

Everton Mark Ogden
Read
Davinson Sanchez in action for Ajax during the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Tottenham sign Ajax's Sanchez for €40m

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Gabriel leaves Arsenal for Valencia move

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Matuidi seals switch to Juventus from PSG

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Liverpool reject third Coutinho bid - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Conte laughs off Costa mistreatment claim

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Pochettino wants four new Spurs signings

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Man City bid for Evans rejected by WBA

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Draxler not interested in PSG exit - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Beppe Marotta

Juve could add three more players - Marotta

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Jose Mourinho ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Super Cup game against Real Madrid.

Mou thinks United summer spending over

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
Kevin-Prince Boateng Las Palmas

Boateng completes move to Frankfurt

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Olanrewaju Kayode during the Afcon 2019 qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa

Man City sign striker Kayode, loan him out

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Andriy Shevchenko

Shevchenko: Milan transfer window 'chaotic'

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Ex-Barcelona keeper Valdes retires - report

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Costa: Chelsea are pricing me out of move

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool reject third Philippe Coutinho bid from Barcelona - source

Jurgen Klopp offers little to update Liverpool's saga with Coutinho, but says the midfielder has kept a positive attitude.
Steve Nicol says Philippe Coutinho might be upset about it, but Liverpool should not give in to his transfer request.
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson refused to expand on speculation linking Philippe Coutinho with a move to Barcelona.

LIVERPOOL -- Liverpool have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, a source has told ESPN FC.

The bid was immediately rejected by Liverpool, who maintain their stance that Coutinho will not be leaving Anfield this summer.

The latest offer was worth £118 million (€129m) including £36.5 worth of add-ons, according to The Times. That follows two previous rejected bids from the Catalan side worth £72m and £90m.

Sources close to Liverpool say it does not matter what Barca offer for Coutinho, as they will not sell the player at any price.

Coutinho handed in a transfer request last week and has not featured in Liverpool's first two games of the season.

Prior to the Brazilian's request, Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, released a statement saying saying "no offers for Philippe will be considered."

Meanwhile, Barcelona's sporting director Robert Fernandez recently acknowledged the difficulty in signing Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele because of their clubs reluctance to sell.

Coutinho signed a five-year contract at Anfield in January, which made him the club's highest-paid player, with Liverpool ensuring no release clause was inserted as part of the new deal.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.