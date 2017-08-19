Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United's summer spending is over

Gylfi Sigurdsson's late equaliser stole a point at Old Trafford versus Man United in their last meeting back in April.

Jose Mourinho has hinted Manchester United's summer spending could be over as his hopes of adding one more attacking player before the transfer window shuts on Aug. 31 appear to have been dashed.

Sources told ESPN FC earlier this week that the Portuguese coach was prepared to wait until January to spend any more money, having held interest in Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic.

With just 13 days to go before the deadline, Mourinho is not confident of landing his fourth target.

Asked whether United were still in the market, Mourinho told a news conference on Friday: "I don't think we are, unless something happens to put us in the market again.

"I told Mr Woodward my plans were four but I also told him be cool, no pressure from me, do what you think is best for the club.

"We will be together again for another transfer window in January and next summer so no pressure from me at all. I'm happy with the squad we have. I'm ready to go without the fourth player. If we are out of market, I'm fine, I'm ready."

Mourinho was able to do the majority of his transfer business before the start of the season and had Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic available on the opening weekend. Clubs are set to vote on Sept. 7 on whether to close the transfer window before the start of next season -- something of which Mourinho says he is in favour.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made three big-money additions to his squad this summer.

He added: "My opinion is we have to adapt to the situation, it doesn't matter what.

"But as a football manager and not a market man -- just a football man just as somebody who wants to work with the team, work with the players -- I would prefer the window to closer as soon as possible.

"So everybody knows the players we have and the deals will be done earlier and nobody would be waiting for the last week and we wouldn't have the situation of sometimes a player plays game No. 1 for a team and game No. 2 for another team.

"And the question marks somebody puts, if other leagues don't close at the same time are we in danger of losing players in the last couple of weeks? My question is how many clubs in the world are powerful enough buy the best players in the Premier League and the answer is I think is very obvious. So the risk is minimal and even those powerful clubs have to know if we can't buy players we're not going to sell."

Mourinho has has also revealed Ashley Young and Luke Shaw are set to return to action when the under-23s play Swansea at Leigh Sports Village on Monday night.

