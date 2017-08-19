Fiorentina sign defender German Pezzella on loan from Real Betis
Fiorentina have signed Argentinian defender German Pezzella from Real Betis on loan with an option to buy, the Serie A club have announced.
The 26-year-old, who joined Betis from River Plate two years ago, has represented his country at Under-20 and Under-23 level.
The news comes two days after the Viola signed striker Giovanni Simeone -- the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego -- from Genoa on a five-year contract.
The 22-year-old Argentinian scored 11 Serie A goals for Genoa last season.
