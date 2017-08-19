Fiorentina sign defender German Pezzella on loan from Real Betis

German Pezzella joined Betis from River Plate two years ago.

Fiorentina have signed Argentinian defender German Pezzella from Real Betis on loan with an option to buy, the Serie A club have announced.

The 26-year-old, who joined Betis from River Plate two years ago, has represented his country at Under-20 and Under-23 level.

The news comes two days after the Viola signed striker Giovanni Simeone -- the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego -- from Genoa on a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old Argentinian scored 11 Serie A goals for Genoa last season.