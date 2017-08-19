Fiorentina sign defender German Pezzella on loan from Real Betis

Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
2
0
LIVE 43'
Metz
AS Monaco
0
0
LIVE 35'
Valencia
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
0
1
ESPN3 LIVE 35'
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
1
2
LIVE 34'
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
2:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Morelia
Pachuca
12:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

LIVE: Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Read

Genoa sign defender Rossettini from Torino

Transfers PA Sport
Read
German Pezzella

Fiorentina sign Pezzella on loan from Betis

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Sigurdsson hopes to feature vs. Man City

Everton Mark Ogden
Read

Everton want a striker, winger - sources

Everton Mark Ogden
Read
Davinson Sanchez in action for Ajax during the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Tottenham sign Ajax's Sanchez for €40m

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Gabriel leaves Arsenal for Valencia move

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Matuidi seals switch to Juventus from PSG

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Liverpool reject third Coutinho bid - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Conte laughs off Costa mistreatment claim

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Pochettino wants four new Spurs signings

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Man City bid for Evans rejected by WBA

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Draxler not interested in PSG exit - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Beppe Marotta

Juve could add three more players - Marotta

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Jose Mourinho ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Super Cup game against Real Madrid.

Mou thinks United summer spending over

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
Kevin-Prince Boateng Las Palmas

Boateng completes move to Frankfurt

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Olanrewaju Kayode during the Afcon 2019 qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa

Man City sign striker Kayode, loan him out

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Andriy Shevchenko

Shevchenko: Milan transfer window 'chaotic'

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Ex-Barcelona keeper Valdes retires - report

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Costa: Chelsea are pricing me out of move

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
 By PA Sport
Fiorentina sign defender German Pezzella on loan from Real Betis

German Pezzella
German Pezzella joined Betis from River Plate two years ago.

Fiorentina have signed Argentinian defender German Pezzella from Real Betis on loan with an option to buy, the Serie A club have announced.

The 26-year-old, who joined Betis from River Plate two years ago, has represented his country at Under-20 and Under-23 level.

The news comes two days after the Viola signed striker Giovanni Simeone -- the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego -- from Genoa on a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old Argentinian scored 11 Serie A goals for Genoa last season.

