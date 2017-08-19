Man City bid for Jonny Evans turned down by West Brom - Pulis

Don Hutchison joins Layla Anna-Lee to explain why a move for Jonny Evans would be 'no bad thing' for Manchester City.

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has said it would take a "very, very good offer" to persuade the club to sell Manchester City target Jonny Evans.

Pulis confirmed that West Brom have already turned down an offer for the Northern Ireland international.

City have bid a reported £18 million for Evans and are expected to return with an improved offer for the former Manchester United player.

Pulis said: "We've turned down an offer for Jonny.

"We don't want to sell Jonny and we don't need to sell him. It would have to be a very, very good offer.

"Jonny understands the situation and where everything is. He is happy here and wants to get on with his football.

"Jonny is one of our best players. We all understand where we are."

Evans, 29, is a doubt for West Brom's game with Burnley on Saturday with a slight hamstring injury and will undergo a late fitness test.

He joined West Brom in an £8m deal in 2015 after nine years at Old Traffford and has two years remaining on his contract at The Hawthorns.

