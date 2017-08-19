Man City bid for Jonny Evans turned down by West Brom - Pulis

Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Metz
AS Monaco
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Valencia
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
2:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Morelia
Pachuca
12:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Game Details

Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

LIVE: Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Pulis: West Brom turned down Evans bid

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Valencia close to signing Arsenal's Gabriel

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Transfer Rater: Cristiano Ronaldo to Monaco

Transfers Thomas McIlroy, Footballwhispers
Klopp: Reds stars have no reason to leave

Transfers Glenn Price
Ruben Yanez

Getafe sign keeper Yanez from Real Madrid

Transfers ESPN staff
Bosz: 'No idea' how Dembele saga will end

Transfers ESPN staff
Dele Alli

£150m not enough for Alli - Spurs

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Southampton nearing deal for Hoedt - report

Transfers PA Sport
Virgil van Dijk

Bilic: Player power in transfer market 'massive'

Transfers John Brewin
West Ham's Bilic hopeful of signing Carvalho

Transfers PA Sport
Christian Pulisic

Pulisic will 'take stock' next year - source

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Marcelo Diaz has emerged as Chile's midfield maestro.

Pumas UNAM sign Chile international Diaz

Transfers Tom Marshall
D.C. United signs ex-Crew SC keeper Clark

Transfers ESPN staff
Bobadilla exits Augsburg to rejoin Gladbach

Transfers PA Sport
Mbappe mulling '2, 3 teams' - PSG director

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Palacio joins Bologna following Inter exit

Transfers PA Sport
Jordan Smith & Jelle Van Damme

Van Damme to leave LA, return to Belgium

LA Galaxy ESPN staff
Lanzini will stay at West Ham - boss Bilic

West Ham John Brewin
Philippe Coutinho

Klopp: Coutinho still out, no attitude issues

Transfers Glenn Price
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Man City bid for Jonny Evans turned down by West Brom - Pulis

Don Hutchison joins Layla Anna-Lee to explain why a move for Jonny Evans would be 'no bad thing' for Manchester City.

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has said it would take a "very, very good offer" to persuade the club to sell Manchester City target Jonny Evans.

Pulis confirmed that West Brom have already turned down an offer for the Northern Ireland international.

City have bid a reported £18 million for Evans and are expected to return with an improved offer for the former Manchester United player.

Pulis said: "We've turned down an offer for Jonny.

"We don't want to sell Jonny and we don't need to sell him. It would have to be a very, very good offer.

"Jonny understands the situation and where everything is. He is happy here and wants to get on with his football.

"Jonny is one of our best players. We all understand where we are."

Evans, 29, is a doubt for West Brom's game with Burnley on Saturday with a slight hamstring injury and will undergo a late fitness test.

He joined West Brom in an £8m deal in 2015 after nine years at Old Traffford and has two years remaining on his contract at The Hawthorns.

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

