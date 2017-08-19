Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool stars have no reason to leave 'very good club'

Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 9/2  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
AS Monaco
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
2:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
Pachuca
12:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

LIVE: Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Read

Pulis: West Brom turned down Evans bid

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Valencia close to signing Arsenal's Gabriel

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Transfer Rater: Cristiano Ronaldo to Monaco

Transfers Thomas McIlroy, Footballwhispers
Read

Klopp: Reds stars have no reason to leave

Transfers Glenn Price
Read
Ruben Yanez

Getafe sign keeper Yanez from Real Madrid

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Bosz: 'No idea' how Dembele saga will end

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Dele Alli

£150m not enough for Alli - Spurs

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Southampton nearing deal for Hoedt - report

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Bilic: Player power in transfer market 'massive'

Transfers John Brewin
Read

West Ham's Bilic hopeful of signing Carvalho

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Christian Pulisic

Pulisic will 'take stock' next year - source

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read
Marcelo Diaz has emerged as Chile's midfield maestro.

Pumas UNAM sign Chile international Diaz

Transfers Tom Marshall
Read

D.C. United signs ex-Crew SC keeper Clark

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Bobadilla exits Augsburg to rejoin Gladbach

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Mbappe mulling '2, 3 teams' - PSG director

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Palacio joins Bologna following Inter exit

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Jordan Smith & Jelle Van Damme

Van Damme to leave LA, return to Belgium

LA Galaxy ESPN staff
Read

Lanzini will stay at West Ham - boss Bilic

West Ham John Brewin
Read
Philippe Coutinho

Klopp: Coutinho still out, no attitude issues

Transfers Glenn Price
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool stars have no reason to leave 'very good club'

Jurgen Klopp offers little to update Liverpool's saga with Coutinho, but says the midfielder has kept a positive attitude.
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson refused to expand on speculation linking Philippe Coutinho with a move to Barcelona.
Jurgen Klopp reflects on Mohamed Salah's debut for Liverpool and provides the latest regarding Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has asked why any player would want to leave amid continuing speculation that playmaker Philippe Coutinho will join Barcelona.

The Merseysiders are adamant that Coutinho will stay despite submitting a transfer request following two rejected bids from Barca.

But Klopp said: "I don't see a lot of reasons for each player to leave the club at the moment, and that's just in general.

"Can you imagine for a minute I am not a little bit interested about the problems or not of Barcelona?

"I will never talk about something I spoke about with a player. But you can imagine, in general, I think for each player Liverpool is a very good club, a very good team at the moment.

"We have a good age of the group. We have very young boys, experience -- it's a good mix and we are on our way.

"I think we got rid of the expectations of 20 years ago and created our own expectations for all the people. They expect a lot from us because of what we did last season."

Klopp, who said he was "very positive about the project of Liverpool," has ruled Coutinho out of Saturday's home match against Crystal Palace with a back injury.

The Brazil interntional has missed the first two matches of the season after he informed the club of his desire to leave on the eve of the campaign.

Liverpool have rejected two bids from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho.

"Having Phil not available was never cool for us, but it happened," Klopp added.

"Every team in the world would miss a creative player, in whichever position, of his quality. That's not too cool but I am already used to it. You cannot find exactly the same solution. That's how football works."

Meanwhile, former Liverpool assistant manager Pako Ayestaran has told the Independent he believes Coutinho would be a "perfect fit" for Barcelona.

Ayestaran, who was assistant to Rafael Benitez at Anfield, said: "Barca simply need a player like Coutinho, both tactically and for his quality.

"Coutinho ticks all the boxes, especially those penetrating passes. Liverpool's game last year was all about attackers alternating positions so much, and it was often down to Coutinho to choose the right tempo of the play.

"Given what Liverpool have already rejected, they seem intent on keeping him. The question is whether Barca can offer enough to prise him away, to make it basic business sense for Liverpool to accept."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.