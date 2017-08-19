Getafe sign goalkeeper Ruben Yanez from Real Madrid

Ruben Yanez was Real Madrid's third-choice keeper last season.

Getafe have signed goalkeeper Ruben Yanez from Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old Yanez, who joined the Real youth ranks from Girona in 2010, has signed a four-year deal with the club.

Yanez will be loaned to second division Cadiz for the 2017-18 season.

"The club expresses its thanks for what has been an exemplary career throughout the seven seasons the player has spent as part of Real Madrid, which has seen him come through the academy and break into the first-team squad," Real Madrid said in a statement.

Despite becoming Real's third-choice goalkeeper behind Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla last season, Yanez did not make an appearance for the La Liga and Champions League winners.

